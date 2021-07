Anticipation increasing for King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Later this month on the 24th of July will see the King George taking place, in what is always one of the key races across the UK flat racing calendar. It usually brings in a star studded line up and 2021 is no different. The odds have started opening up on sites listed at tvg horse betting and punters are going to be getting involved on this usually popular betting heat. The current favourite is the Aiden O’Brien trained four year old Love, who has now won her last four starts in succession and also has a record of seven wins from 11 starts. Love won three starts in succession last season, that included a stunning victory in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas stakes at Newmarket. She then followed up in the Investec Oaks with a nine length victory, before rounding out the season with a five length victory in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks.