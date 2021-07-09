Cancel
The Views from 314ft Podcast Episode 65: Good or Bad? Yes.

By Views From 314ft
viewsfrom314ft.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this episode, Randy and Jaime try to evaluate the ever inconsistent Yankees on whether they are good, regular, or bad. Arguing this they go on where are the week spots on this team. Is it an inconsistent showing for the core players? Is it a roster construction that is good on the base but rough around the edges? Give it a listen to give your opinions as well. Finally, they also discuss if the Yankees should make any moves before the trade deadline and whether they think they will actually make any.

