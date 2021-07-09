Flash Flooding During Tropical Storm Causes Road Closures In Parts Of Fairfield County

Flash flooding during Tropical Storm Elsa caused headaches for travelers in some parts of Connecticut. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Departent

Tropical Storm Elsa wreaked havoc on parts of Connecticut, as whipping winds sent trees and branches flying and rain caused flash flooding in some areas, forcing multiple road closures around the state.

Many roads across Connecticut were forced to close on Friday, July 9, as rain flooded roadways, leaving some vehicles disabled and others abandoned due to the heavy rainfall.

Elsa hit Connecticut with its full force early on Friday, as the storm traveled up the East Coast, bringing wind gusts upwards of 50 mph and as much as four inches of rainfall in some areas.

In Norwalk, there were multiple road closures announced, as well as numerous vehicles that were found disabled in standing waters. There were also several road closures reported in Fairfield, Darien, and other neighboring areas.

“Please avoid unnecessary travel," the Darien Police Department posted on social media. "Numerous roads are closed due to heavy flooding. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas and stay clear of rivers and streams that are currently overflowing.”

A flash flood warning was in effect in Fairfield County through noon on Friday afternoon.

