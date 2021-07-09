Cancel
Flash Flooding, Downed Trees During Storm Causes Road Closures In Parts Of Massachusetts

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Tropical Storm Elsa is causing trouble for travelers in Massachusetts Photo Credit: Eversource

Tropical Storm Elsa wreaked havoc on parts of Massachusetts, as whipping winds sent trees and branches flying and rain caused flash flooding in some areas, forcing road closures throughout the commonwealth.

Many roads across the Bay State were forced to close on Friday, July 9, as rain flooded roadways, leaving some vehicles disabled and others abandoned due to the heavy rainfall.

Elsa hit Massachusetts with its full force late on Friday morning, as the storm traveled up the East Coast, bringing wind gusts upwards of 50 mph and as much as four inches of rainfall in some areas.

By early Friday afternoon, the eye of Elsa was over Block Island, Rhode Island, with parts of New England reportedly getting hit with a final round of wind and rain following a week of storms with the sun creeping through the clouds in some areas.

Multiple road closures were reported in Western Massachusetts, as the cumulative rainfall led to some flash flooding, forcing several road closures throughout the region

“Please avoid unnecessary travel," officials said. "Numerous roads are closed due to heavy flooding. Do not attempt to drive through flooded areas and stay clear of rivers and streams that are currently overflowing.”

A flash flood warning was put in place on Friday in Hampden and Hampshire County, while a flash flood watch was declared in Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, and Western Hampshire.

