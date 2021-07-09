Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

The Important Reason The Olympics Are Reconsidering A Swim Cap Ban

By Melissa Willets
Posted by 
The List
The List
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FINA, the governing body of water sports, made a controversial decision to ban a certain type of swim cap made for the natural hair of Black athletes from the 2021 Olympics (via Today). Now, the organization is reconsidering allowing Soul Caps to be allowed in Tokyo after a swift backlash accompanied their decision.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Competitive Swimming#Swim Cap#Fina#Swimming World#Change Org#Sport England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Swimming & SurfingESPN

Swim caps for thick, curly hair not allowed at Olympics

Swimming caps designed for natural Black hair won't be allowed at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, with the sport's world governing body saying they are unsuitable due to them not "following the natural form of the head." The British brand Soul Cap sought to have its products officially recognized by FINA,...
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

The Largest 2021 Olympic Swimming Rosters

There are 13 countries that will be sending more than 20 swimmers to Tokyo. Unsurprisingly, the United States tops the list, with 53 swimmers. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Check out all of the 2021 Olympic swimming rosters with SwimSwam’s handy index here. Over the last number of weeks,...
Societycollegecandy.com

The Olympics’ Ban On Swim Caps Is Racist And Here’s Why

With the Olympics being one of the most important events in the entire country, it has a very strict set of rules and guidelines in place to ensure that the events are fairly judged and that each athlete has a fair advantage. However, one recent ruling that Olympic officials have made might not be as fair as one might think.
Swimming & Surfingchatsports.com

FINA to Review Olympic Ban of Inclusive Swimming Caps Designed for Natural Black Hair

The International Swimming Federation, also known as FINA, said it will review its initial decision to ban Soul Cap swimming caps from competitions after recent backlash. "FINA is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage," the organization wrote in a statement (h/t Sharon Pruitt-Young of NPR). "FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to 'Soul Cap' and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation."
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
Shore News Network

Soul Cap Ban: Olympics ban swim cap made to protect afros, dreads, weaves

If you’re a young black girl, or even a boy, hoping to one day become a top-level swimmer and representing your country in the Olympics, you’re going to have to cut your hair. That’s the ruling by Fédération Internationale De Natation, the international federation recognized by the International Olympic Committee on soul caps. Soul caps are larger swim caps that are fitted to accommodate afros, dreads and weaves.
SportsPosted by
Glamour

These Swimming Caps Designed for Black Hair Have Been Barred From the Olympics

UPDATE—July 6, 2021, 1 p.m. E.T.: The International Swimming Federation (FINA) is readdressing its denial of Soul Cap for use in competition swimming, according to a press release from the organization. “FINA is committed to ensuring that all aquatics athletes have access to appropriate swimwear for competition where this swimwear does not confer a competitive advantage,” reads the release. “FINA is currently reviewing the situation with regards to Soul Cap and similar products, understanding the importance of inclusivity and representation.”
Societymilwaukeeindependent.com

How the Olympic Committee perpetuates inequalities in sports by blocking swim caps for natural black hair

Swimming caps designed for natural black hair created by a black-owned brand will not be allowed at the Olympics. The hats, made by Soul Cap, which previously partnered with Alice Dearing, who qualified to become the first black female swimmer to represent Team GB at the Olympics, have been rejected by the International Swimming Federation (Fina). The body said the caps did not fit “the natural form of the head” and to their “best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require … caps of such size and configuration.”
Swimming & SurfingArizona Daily Sun

Guest Column: Yes, the Olympics are political, including ridiculous rules on swim caps

The 1908 Summer Olympics in London were fascinating for a variety of nonsports reasons, starting with the fact the Games weren't supposed to be in London in the first place. But the 1906 eruption of Mount Vesuvius forced the move away from Rome. The United States finished second in total medals, but the bigger story may have been the flag protest led by Irish American athletes rumored to be angry that Britain would not allow Ireland to field its own team.
Swimming & SurfingVogue

Why The Ruling Against Swim Caps For Afro Hair At The Olympics Is A Step Backward For Sports

On Wednesday of last week, Michael Chapman and Toks Ahmed, the founders of Soul Cap – a British specialist brand producing swimming caps for Afro hair – received a response to their application to FINA, the water-sports world governing body, for their caps to be worn at the upcoming 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Citing the fact that they do not follow “the natural form of the head” and that no athletes need “caps of such size”, their application was abruptly denied. This news came just over a week after the announcement that British swimmer and co-founder of the Black Swimming Association, Alice Dearing, had qualified to become the first Black female swimmer to compete on Team Great Britain this year, and it served as a global wake-up call on just how much progress there is still to be made for greater inclusivity in the world of aquatic sports.
NFLMinneapolis Star Tribune

Marijuana, swim caps: The trouble with sports governance

Sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson delights fans with her vivid style, even bolder smile, strength of character and deep and open love of her grandmother. Not to mention that she runs, as she puts it, "a little faster" than the rest of us. "Splendid" is the word that comes to mind. So...
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

Tokyo Olympics head reconsidering Games’ spectator limit

Serbian athlete tests positive for Covid-19 on arrival. Events scheduled for evenings could be held without fans. The head of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic organising committee Seiko Hashimoto has suggested a cap on spectator numbers at the Games may be reviewed as Covid-19 infections rise in the Japanese capital.
Societyinews.co.uk

Soul Cap: Extra-large swimming cap could inspire more black swimmers after dispute over use at Olympics

Interest in a swimming cap designed to accommodate Afro hairstyles has surged following a dispute over its use at international competitions. The Soul Cap, which is roomier than traditional skin-tight caps and is intended to accommodate natural black hairstyles, was initially deemed ineligible for competitive use by swimming’s international governing body Fina as it does not follow “the natural form of the head”.

Comments / 0

Community Policy