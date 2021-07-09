The Important Reason The Olympics Are Reconsidering A Swim Cap Ban

On Wednesday of last week, Michael Chapman and Toks Ahmed, the founders of Soul Cap – a British specialist brand producing swimming caps for Afro hair – received a response to their application to FINA, the water-sports world governing body, for their caps to be worn at the upcoming 2021 Olympics in Tokyo. Citing the fact that they do not follow “the natural form of the head” and that no athletes need “caps of such size”, their application was abruptly denied. This news came just over a week after the announcement that British swimmer and co-founder of the Black Swimming Association, Alice Dearing, had qualified to become the first Black female swimmer to compete on Team Great Britain this year, and it served as a global wake-up call on just how much progress there is still to be made for greater inclusivity in the world of aquatic sports.