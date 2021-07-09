Cancel
The Queen Is Inviting The Public To Do This At Buckingham Palace For The First Time

By Sam Ramsden
 8 days ago
Buckingham Palace will open up its previously secret gardens to the public for the first time on Friday, July 9, 2021 in an effort to boost palace income following a financial dry spell during the coronavirus pandemic. According to Express, the beautiful royal gardens will be open for tours and picnics, and, due to high demand, tickets for additional visitors have already been added to the schedule between July and September.

