14 more victims found in debris of Florida condo; death toll at 78

By Kyle Barnett
 8 days ago
July 9 (UPI) -- Rescuers at the site of a collapsed condominium tower in South Florida have found more than a dozen additional victims, officials said Friday -- raising the death toll to 78.

Authorities told reporters at a news conference that 14 more people were found in the debris of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., about 10 miles northeast of downtown Miami.

Officials said more than 60 people remain unaccounted for.

"[We] will not stop working until they've gotten to the bottom of the pile and recovered every single of the families' missing loved ones," Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said at the news conference.

A wing of the condo building collapsed two weeks ago amid concerns about the structural integrity of the tower that went back years.

Crews demolished the rest of the building last weekend over fears the standing wing could be unsafe.

"Eleven seconds of devastation was all it took for a community to be shaken to its core -- the kind of tragedy that tests us and shows us what we are truly made of," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters Friday.

No survivors have been found in the debris for days.

