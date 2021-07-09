LA Chargers: 3 most underrated players heading into 2021

In this episode, Jake and Dan from Chargers Unleashed Podcast and LAFB Network are joined by Dan Wade and David Droegemeier from Locked On Chargers for a Podcast Crossover to discuss what excites and terrifies them most heading into the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers season. LA Chargers offensive line, Derwin James, Justin Herbert, special teams, coaching, play-calling, communication, Chargers depth and development, and much more. The 2021 Chargers NFL Draft was a success, and Chargers Free-Agency went well with crucial free-agent signings like Corey Linsley and Matt Feiler. Chargers Coaching Staff has been completely transformed, how will it change the outcome of games on Sundays. All this and more on this episode!