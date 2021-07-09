Cancel
Mercer County, NJ

Fugitive In Trenton Teenager's Fatal Headshot Arrested By US Marshals, Mercer County SWAT Team

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
Keith Jordan Photo Credit: Mercer County Prosecutor's Office

A 30-year-old fugitive from Trenton was arrested Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, authorities sad.

Keith N. Jordan was charged with first-degree murder, obstruction and weapons offenses in Monday's fatal shooting of t16-Year-Old Dion Ellis, according to the Mercer County prosecutor.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported today that an investigation by the

Jordan was taken into custody by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team and the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

On Monday, at 12:45 a.m., the Mercer County Homicide TaskForce and Trenton police responded to Prospect Street and StuyvesantAvenue on a report of a shooting.

Ellis, was found shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene,, Daily Voice previously reported.

A second 16-year-old boy was taken o the hospital and treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, the prosecutor said.

An initial canvas of the crime scene recovered eight shell casings.

Area video surveillance was reviewed and a suspect vehicle was identified, which was allegedly traced back to Jordan, Onofri said.

A warranted search was made ofJordan’s 2016 Toyota Camry, the prosecutor said.

Detectives reportedly recovered a 9mm handgun with a 33-round extended magazine, hollow-point bullets and an empty 10-round magazine, Onofri said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call HTF Detective Shawn Bruton at 609-989-6406. Information also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

