Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Images at WitcherCon

By Matthew Aguilar
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday's a day for Witcher fans, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red have teamed up for the first-ever WitcherCon. So far we've had panels and interviews with stars of the show and the people behind the show and the games, and we even got a release date for the highly anticipated season 2. We also got a few new images, including our first look at Jaskier's season 2 look, some of Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen, and our first look at Lambert as he trains with Ciri. We also got a brand new poster for the show, and you can check out all of the new images starting on the next slide.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freya Allan
Person
Lars Mikkelsen
Person
Myanna Buring
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Anna Shaffer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witcher#Witchercon#Projekt Red#Mousesack#Istredd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesIGN

Jackass Forever: 5 Stunts Revealed in New Images

Jackass Forever takes the boys on one last rodeo. Literally. Paramount Pictures has shared five new screenshots with some of the stunts and pranks you’ll see in the upcoming Jackass Forever. Some will be familiar, while others look like uncharted territory for the Jackass crew. Check out the stills in...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix: Reveal the first images of Castlevania season 4

Castlevania from Netflix is one of the largest original series the streaming service has released, adapting the video game story line and following the story of the vampire hunters in Trevor Belmont, Sypha Y Alucard in a world where Dracula it is gone. The first images of the quarter season...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Witcher trailer is coming: When and how to watch WitcherCon?

Wait comes to its end! The second season of The Witcher on Netflix It was made to be desired, but it is getting closer and closer with its new episodes. The fans had to be patient because the first part ended in December 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic delayed the entire project. With the filming finished, now they wait for the trailer that will finally arrive in a virtual event called WitcherCon. When is it and how to see it?
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: What To Expect from WitcherCon

Tomorrow is the day Witcher fans have been waiting for, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red are teaming up for the first-ever WitcherCon. While we have to wait just a bit longer for the big event to begin, we thought it best to get you all prepped and ready for what you can expect from it, as there is likely to be reveals and behind the scenes details on not just season 2 of The Witcher but also looks at the franchise's other spinoffs and projects in the realms of Anime, gaming, comics, and more when WitcherCon kicks off on July 9th.
TV SeriesNewsTimes

Netflix Announces 'The Witcher' Season 2 Premiere Date and Debuts Trailer at WitcherCon

Capping a spotlight conversation with Henry Cavil, Netflix debuted the Season 2 trailer of “The Witcher,” which will hit the streamer on Dec. 17. The announcement comes as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon. The global digital convention presented deep dives into the making of “The Witcher” games, live action series and anime film, in addition to a host of panels that included cast members Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimî M. Khayisa, Paul Bullion and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: Monster Slayer Reveals Release Date and New Trailer

Some fans have been testing out The Witcher: Monster Slayer in early access, but soon everyone will be able to hunt monsters in Spokko's new mobile title. The developer recently revealed that Monster Slayer will launch on all mobile devices worldwide on July 21st. Monster Slayer is a free-to-play location-based AR RPG that is set well before the adventures of Geralt in a world where the Witcher profession is just coming into prominence. Monsters are roaming the land in large numbers, and as a newly trained Witcher recruit, you'll hunt Monsters down in the real world using augmented reality features. You can get an even better idea of what's in store for you in a new trailer for the game in the video above.
Milwaukie, ORbleedingcool.com

New Witcher Graphic Novels from Dark Horse Announced at Witchercon

Dark Horse Comics announced a new series of graphic novels based on The Witcher novel and video game franchise coming next year at WitcherCon last Friday. The publisher will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's short stories, starting with The Witcher: A Grain of Truth in April 2022. Below, see the press release issued by Dark Horse containing more info about the release.
Video GamesNME

WitcherCon teases free TV-inspired DLC for ‘The Witcher 3’

As part of WitcherCon, CD Projekt Red has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will receive free DLC (downloadable content) alongside the next-gen update planned for later this year. The announcement tweet states “Spoiler alert: we also prepared some free DLCs inspired by @witchernetflix”. The DLC will be free,...
ComicsPlayStation LifeStyle

WitcherCon: The Witcher Anime Streaming in August, Japanese Folklore-Inspired Witcher Manga Announced

Netflix has announced that The Witcher Nightmare of the Wolf anime will stream on August 23rd this year. Check out a trailer below. Nightmare of the Wolf focuses on Geralt’s mentor Vesemir. “Long before mentoring Geralt, Vesemir begins his own journey as a witcher after the mysterious Deglan claims him through the Law of Surprise,” reads an official synopsis.
TV SeriesCollider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Geralt's Journey Home to Kaer Morhen

Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Witcher, on the heels of an official premiere date for the upcoming season. The trailer was revealed as part of the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual fan event co-hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red and dedicated to the world of The Witcher across all its media forms, TV and games alike. The second season of the hit series will premiere December 17 on Netflix.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Debuts Official Season Two Trailer, Episode Titles During First-Ever WitcherCon

Fans of Netflix’s fantasy drama series, The Witcher, were gifted a brand new trailer for the long-delayed second season. Deadline reports the trailer was included as one of the exclusives revealed during Netflix’s inaugural WitcherCon, an event the streamer organized along with video game developer, CD Projekt Red (Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt). Check out the trailer below:
TV Series411mania.com

The Witcher Season Two Coming in December, New Trailer Released

The Witcher is coming back for its second run in December on Netflix, and a new trailer teases what’s to come. Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming second season on Friday, shortly after announcing that the season will arrive on December 17th. You can see the full trailer below,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy