The Witcher Reveals New Season 2 Images at WitcherCon

Today's a day for Witcher fans, as Netflix and CD Projekt Red have teamed up for the first-ever WitcherCon. So far we've had panels and interviews with stars of the show and the people behind the show and the games, and we even got a release date for the highly anticipated season 2. We also got a few new images, including our first look at Jaskier's season 2 look, some of Ciri's training at Kaer Morhen, and our first look at Lambert as he trains with Ciri. We also got a brand new poster for the show, and you can check out all of the new images starting on the next slide.