SAN ANTONIO - It's not uncommon for boxing or mixed-martial arts weigh-ins to be littered with some pushing and shoving all in an effort to promote the upcoming fight. As Jermell Charlo and Brian Castaño stepped on the scales Friday ahead of Saturday night's 154-pound unification title fight, there actually was no pushing or shoving, but there was plenty of yelling and what looked like legitimate bad blood on the side of both camps.