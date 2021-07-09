How to Dine Like a Celebrity at Sardinia's Most Exclusive Waterfront Retreat
Nestled in the heart of Sardinia's beautiful Costa Smeralda and resembling a boutique Italian riviera town, Hotel Cala di Volpe, a Luxury Collection Hotel, offers the perfect setting to explore Europe's answer to the Caribbean. Whether you're there to enjoy the white sand beach (accessed via the hotel's private boat), legendary golf course, or indulgent spa treatments, one thing Cala di Volpe is sure to deliver to all of its guests is an unrivaled culinary experience.www.foodandwine.com
Comments / 0