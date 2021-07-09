How to Dine Like a Celebrity at Sardinia's Most Exclusive Waterfront Retreat

It’s the first day of the 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, and we’ve been making our way around the park to check out everything this year’s event has to offer!. With new merchandise, live music, and, of course, PLENTY of food booths to check out, the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival is a huge draw for guests each year. The first day of the festival often brings out especially large crowds, with guests ready to taste their way around all of the new offerings.