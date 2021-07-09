Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

How to Dine Like a Celebrity at Sardinia's Most Exclusive Waterfront Retreat

By William Curtis
Posted by 
Food & Wine
Food & Wine
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in the heart of Sardinia's beautiful Costa Smeralda and resembling a boutique Italian riviera town, Hotel Cala di Volpe, a Luxury Collection Hotel, offers the perfect setting to explore Europe's answer to the Caribbean. Whether you're there to enjoy the white sand beach (accessed via the hotel's private boat), legendary golf course, or indulgent spa treatments, one thing Cala di Volpe is sure to deliver to all of its guests is an unrivaled culinary experience.

www.foodandwine.com

Comments / 0

Food & Wine

Food & Wine

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

Upgrade your everyday.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barbecue Restaurant#Good Food#Restaurants#Dine#Italian#Luxury Collection Hotel#Beef Bar#Monte Carlo#Chateaubriands#Sardinian#Le Grand#Cala Beach Club#The Hotel Cala Di Volpe#Matsuhisa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
Related
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

The World’s Most Beautiful Beaches, According To Instagram

As travel begins to make its inevitable comeback, people are planning more vacations, whether they’re sticking to road trips closer to home for now or taking off on international trips for the first time since before the pandemic began. According to data from TripIt, California, Hawaii and Florida are among the top summer destinations for U.S. travelers, while Americans as a whole are booking longer trips than usual, tacking on a few more days to their vacations compared to recent years.
WorldThrillist

This Italian Village Is Giving Away Free Vacations to Kickstart Tourism

As the world slowly returns to some semblance of normalcy, destinations across the globe are turning to incentive programs to lure back travelers. While Thailand and Curaçao are tempting out-of-towners with hotel promos, a village in the southern region of Italy is doing one better and offering an entire week of vacation for free.
Miami, FLPosted by
Time Out Miami

One of Miami’s most historic waterfront restaurants is back

Water sports and smoked fish dip—a pairing you can only find at Blue Marlin Fish House Restaurant and Adventures. The historic waterfront restaurant at Oleta River State Park resumed operations this week after closing for over a year due to lockdown. Its return was met with a huge celebration—live music, yard games and a ribbon-cutting ceremony—befitting of a beloved dining institution that’s been around for 83 years. Open since 1938, the North Miami Beach establishment operated as a smokehouse and trading post for local fishermen. Over the decades, it transformed into a casual outdoor eatery for parkgoers and smoked fish enthusiasts—theirs is said to be the best in all of South Florida.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Baha Mar Adds New $200M Luxury Beachfront Water Park

Baha Mar Adds New $200M Luxury Beachfront Water Park. Baha Mar in the Bahamas is a popular destination. Many readers have probably been there since it opened four years ago or have it on their to-do list. There’s a Grand Hyatt on the property and also SLS and Rosewood hotel. The Grand Hyatt Baha Mar is located in Nassau, Bahamas on Cable Beach. It’s about a 12-15 minute drive from Lynden Pindling International Airport.
LifestylePosted by
Food & Wine

This Unique Airbnb Is at the Crux of a Dormant Volcano in France — and It's Only €1 Per Night

You've heard of hiking a volcano, now one lucky person can stay overnight at the crux of one thanks to this latest Airbnb listing in France. The listing, part of a partnership between the home rental company and Volvic water, is a modern tiny home located in the green Chaîne des Puys- Limagne fault tectonic area, a UNESCO World Heritage site, the company shared with Travel + Leisure. The home features floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the volcano with a queen bed and en-suite bathroom.
LifestyleTime Out Global

Tour South Africa’s vineyards on a vintage double-decker wine tram

Known for its picturesque vineyards, fine wines and 300-year grape-growing heritage, South Africa’s Franschhoek Valley is the perfect destination for wine-lovers. Sure, it might not get the same kind of recognition that Burgundy, Bordeaux or La Rioja enjoy, but it does have one over on its snobby European siblings: the Franschhoek Wine Tram.
Drinkslacucinaitaliana.com

Sardinia and Its Ever-Intriguing Wines

The wines of Sardinia are just as intriguing as the island's food. Recent studies have highlighted how Cannonau, the most popular regional red, is one of the Mediterranean's oldest grape varieties. When it comes to the island's most famous grape, Vermentino – a white varietal that's widespread throughout the island – gives Cannonau a run for its money. The best Vermentino is found in Gallura, where it's protected by the DOCG.
Agriculturelacucinaitaliana.com

Sardinia and Its Sea of Discoveries

Guarding is the mission of the islanders who inhabit Sardinia, whether it's an ancient vineyard, the black sheep of Arbus, or eccentric glasses crafted by a designer from Cagliari. There's plenty to discover here beyond the beautiful sea. “Natural garden,” is how Gian Piero Frau refers to his three-hectare field...
Beauty & Fashionluxurytravelmagazine.com

The Most Exclusive VIP Travel Experiences

According to Google Trends, the search for “luxury experiences” reached an all-time high last month and peaked yet again last week. These intimate experiences include fashion, cuisine, wine, entertainment, yachts and more. Made to Measure Custom Shoe Tattoo Experience. Catering to creative travelers with an eye for fashion, Hotel Metropole...
LifestyleForbes

8 Stunning Destination Wedding Hotels Where You Can Stay Free With Points

For many, the appeal of destination weddings is obvious. Hotels package an exquisite setting with all of the details so you don’t have to lift a finger. Logistics like arranging officiants, photographers and flowers come together seamlessly. There’s no stress (at least not until you see the bill). While it’s...
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Five of the best cruise destinations to consider for your next adventure

With the prospect of cruises looking more and more likely, it begs the question, where should your next adventure be to? Below are 5 of the best cruise destinations that are worth considering. When the pandemic first started to take full effect and nationwide lockdowns were on the eve of...
Festivaldisneyfoodblog.com

BEST of the FEST! What to Eat and Drink at the 2021 EPCOT Food and Wine Festival!

We had a great day eating and drinking our way around the 2021 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival!. This year’s festival runs July 15th, 2021 through November 20th, 2021, and has a whopping 32 food booths. We spent our way getting our snack on at the 23 booths that opened today (the rest come later!) and we have some OPINIONS.
Festivaldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS & VIDEOS! We’re LIVE From the 2021 EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival!

We sure hope you’re ready for a BIG day of eating, drinking, and enjoying the BIGGEST EPCOT fest!. That’s right! It’s the most wonderful year, A.K.A. time for EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival! We’re ready to try amazing eats, drink delicious drinks, and regret NOTHING after eating waaaaay too much! Ready to see it all with us? Join us as we report LIVE from the 2021 Food and Wine Fest! And follow along ALL day as we will be updating this post with every festival detail.
Festivaldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: WOW. Lines Are LONG at the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival. 😳

It’s the first day of the 2021 EPCOT Food & Wine Festival, and we’ve been making our way around the park to check out everything this year’s event has to offer!. With new merchandise, live music, and, of course, PLENTY of food booths to check out, the EPCOT Food & Wine Festival is a huge draw for guests each year. The first day of the festival often brings out especially large crowds, with guests ready to taste their way around all of the new offerings.
Relationship Adviceluxurytravelmagazine.com

Suite to Water in Seconds at These Luxury Resorts

While most were opting in for private villas during the pandemic, now that we’re easing back into travel, travelers can enjoy unique poolside and oceanside suites with direct water access. From Key West to St. Lucia, travelers can go from bed into the pool or salt water in .5 seconds – talk about the ultimate summer splash!
Yogaluxurytravelmagazine.com

The St. Regis Bora Celebrates Reopening with New Offers

French Polynesia re-opened its borders to visitors as of May 1st and the award-winning St. Regis Bora Bora is celebrating liberation from lockdown and better days ahead with two exciting new offers. The Ultimate Bora Bora Reset. The ‘lost year’ of 2020 is behind us and it’s time to begin...
Travelinparkmagazine.com

Baha Bay water park and casino pavilion opens in The Bahamas

Baha Mar, the resort destination in The Bahamas and home to the Grand Hyatt, SLS and Rosewood brands, welcomed resort guests this weekend to the brand new luxury beachfront water park: Baha Bay. Set on 15 oceanfront acres, Baha Bay offers water attractions, luxury cabanas, creative cuisine and more. Baha...

Comments / 0

Community Policy