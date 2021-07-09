Cancel
New Josh Allen training video shows he looks even better than last year

By Alex Reimer
WGR550
WGR550
 8 days ago

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a new training video of him practicing in-seam throws, and he looks even better than last season. He’s out to prove his 2020 campaign wasn’t a fluke.

WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

