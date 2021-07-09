Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Alki Beach will close early through Sept. 12

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00KZCw_0asJQ8mn00

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation announced on Friday that it has extended the daily temporary early closures at Alki Beach Park.

The park will close at 10 p.m. each night through Sept. 12, and it will reopen as normal at 4:30 a.m.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Alki Beach Park closed early, which was intended to “deter illegal use of fireworks and to help mitigate illegal activity” during the holiday weekend.

City officials said based on the positive feedback, SPR decided to extend the early closures.

The park has had an increase in public safety issues, which include violence, excessive noise violations, illegal fires and unpermitted events, officials said.

Beach fires are still allowed through Sept. 12 in designated fire rings but all beach fires must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m.

Visitors will be asked to leave at 10 p.m.

Normal daily operating hours will return to 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Lifestyle
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Park#Alki#Spr#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 2

Community Policy