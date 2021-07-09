Alki Beach will close early through Sept. 12

SEATTLE — Seattle Parks and Recreation announced on Friday that it has extended the daily temporary early closures at Alki Beach Park.

The park will close at 10 p.m. each night through Sept. 12, and it will reopen as normal at 4:30 a.m.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Alki Beach Park closed early, which was intended to “deter illegal use of fireworks and to help mitigate illegal activity” during the holiday weekend.

City officials said based on the positive feedback, SPR decided to extend the early closures.

The park has had an increase in public safety issues, which include violence, excessive noise violations, illegal fires and unpermitted events, officials said.

Beach fires are still allowed through Sept. 12 in designated fire rings but all beach fires must be extinguished by 9:30 p.m.

Visitors will be asked to leave at 10 p.m.

Normal daily operating hours will return to 4:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 13.

