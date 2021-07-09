Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

12 Places To Order From On Caviar For A Picnic In Brooklyn

Posted by 
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite bees, pollen, and untrained squirrels who lack social grace, eating outside is the new eating inside. And for very good reason: Your friends are probably planning a few picnics right now, and when you decide to host your own, it’s important that you order something better than everyone else did. So here are all the best picnic-friendly restaurants you can order takeout from on Caviar right now. Use this list to find all of the food-related things you won’t need to pack for a successful picnic in Brooklyn this summer.

www.theinfatuation.com

Comments / 0

The Infatuation

The Infatuation

New York City, NY
459
Followers
3K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.

 https://theinfatuation.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fonda, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tennessee Williams
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn Heights#Mexican Food#Caviar#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink#Italian#Tiny S Cantina#Morgan S Bbq#Bar Food#Southern#Commodore#The Metropolitan G L#American#Speedy Romeo#Vegetarian#Oxomoco#Navy#Peppa#Jerk Chicken#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best New Sandwiches In NYC

Few dishes are as versatile as a sandwich, and if done right, this handheld classic has been known to pump serotonin directly into our bread-and-meat-loving brains. And with more restaurants opening (and reopening), we’ve been seeing tons of exciting, new sandwiches in the city - giving you ample opportunity to introduce a new torta, meatball parm, or baked lamb bun to your lunch routine. Here are 9 of our favorite new sandwiches in NYC.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Memphis Grill

For all the regions of American BBQ that you can find in LA, Memphis-style is still a bit underrepresented. And that’s why when we first saw chef Manu Aka appear on KTLA in the summer of 2020 talking about his new Memphis Grill brick-and-mortar in North Hollywood, we were excited. And then when we tried his cooking, we were really excited. Memphis-style BBQ leans heavily on pork that’s been smoked in a signature dry rub and served with a tomato-based sauce on the side, so when you’re at Memphis Grill, every meal needs to start with the pulled pork and baby back ribs. The meat here is sweet and zesty with a pronounced tanginess you can’t often find in LA BBQ. At $21, the 2 meat + 2 sides BBQ meal is a fantastic value for how much food you get.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Go On A Date Right Now In NYC

Scheduling date nights is crucial at any stage of a relationship. From that pivotal first outing with a friendly stranger to the 251st dining experience with your soulmate, date spots should always feel just a little bit special. So whether you’re trying to impress a potential partner with a low-key jazz bar or agreeing to give your joint Seamless account the night off, use this guide to find the perfect date spot to suit your needs in NYC right now.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best New Burgers In Chicago

We have a list of Chicago’s Best Burgers, which we promise we’re updating. But in the meantime, here is a list of the best new burgers that have arrived on the scene in the past year. From smash patties to a jerk cheeseburger to more smash patties, we’ve put our 10 new favorites on this guide. So, prepare to clear your calendar - you have some burger eating to do.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

21 Great SF Restaurants For Dining Solo

Everyone is catching up these days because, well, now we can. But if you’re reading this guide it’s probably because you’ve recently learned the hard value of good, solid alone time - you time. And no matter how much you try and convince yourself that you’re here for this newly sparked era of socializing, this is all still a bit too much. No shame in feeling these feelings. So if you’re looking to eat and drink in the presence of your own company, and in a spot that’s comfortable and chill, look no further than this guide. Here are 20 spots in SF where you can do just that.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Flatpoint BBQ

Flatpoint is another excellent pop-up that specializes in simple, well-executed Central Texas BBQ. People line up for chef Danny Gordon’s brisket, pulled pork, and spare ribs, but don’t skip out on their sausage that range from serrano-cheddar to Polish kielbasa. However, the real secret of Flatpoint is their pastrami - a specialty that only appears on their menu about once a month. So follow them on Instagram and track it down, because this is some of the best we’ve ever eaten. You can buy it by the pound, but we prefer to get the “Pastrami Mami” sandwich, which comes with thick slabs of their salty, smoky pastrami topped with dill pickles and sweet apple slaw on seeded rye bread. It’s a perfect sandwich and one that should be on everyone’s priority list.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best (And Only) Uyghur Restaurants In NYC

Uyghur cuisine comes from the minority Uyghur people of the Xinjiang province in China, and it typically involves a variety of meats (such as chicken, beef, and mutton) and vegetables like carrots, bell peppers, and onions, combined with rice or noodles. It’s heavily influenced by Central Asian Turkic groups like the Tajiks and Kazakhs and utilizes both Middle Eastern spices and kebabs, along with Eastern Chinese staples like pulled noodles, and mixes it all up to produce something distinctly delicious. Below you’ll find the only six Uyghur restaurants in NYC (and our picks on what you should order), but we hope to see more open up in the future.
LifestylePosted by
The Infatuation

How To Spend A Saturday Afternoon In The South Bay

The South Bay is absolutely massive. Situated right below Los Angeles proper, this mega-conglomerate brings together fifteen different cities including Inglewood, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Gardena, Rancho Palos Verdes, and more. Realistically, you could spend a lifetime here and still not get through all of it. But if you only have an afternoon, here’s how to make the most of it.
LifestylePosted by
The Infatuation

20 Cute, Chill SF Spots Perfect For Catching Up With A Few Friends

The art of nailing the “cute catch up” is complex. First, you want to suggest a casual (ish) place that’s somewhat quiet (but not too quiet) so you can actually hear what your friends are saying during said catch up - instead of spending the entire night reading lips and nodding approximately every 35 seconds. Also, you’ll probably want plates that are shareable, and maybe under $20 each.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Where To Eat & Drink On Your Napa Road Trip

Typically, the saying “it’s the journey, not the destination” doesn’t apply to vacations. But if you’re driving up to Wine Country from San Francisco anytime this summer, you might as well take advantage of the cool stuff to do along the way. Other than booking a place to stay and a rental car for the drive, we’ve got you covered with hiking plans, a pit stop featuring excellent cookies, and more great things to do and eat once you actually arrive.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Atithi Indian Cuisine

On a quiet section of Grand Street in Williamsburg, Atithi serves dishes like tandoori haryali shrimp, chicken biryani, vegetable korma, and chana masala in a massive sit-down dining room. In a quick call with the owners, we learned that the name Atithi comes from an ancient Sanskrit verse, ”Atithi Devo Bhavam,” which translates to “consider the guest as god." And we think that makes a lot of makes sense, because we felt right at home during our weeknight dinner here. They have a $18 three-course dinner option that feels more like a friends and family dinner discount. And the fall-off-the-bone tender stewed lamb meat in their spicy lamb vindaloo alone will make you want to become a regular at this newish neighborhood spot.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Infatuation

Maxwell Chicken Rice

A relative newcomer to the scene, this to-go-only operation in Chinatown serves a deconstructed Hainan chicken that looks like a minimalist art project. The various elements are laid out delicately, and don’t touch each other at all. There’s Singaporean-style chicken, a mound of oily rice, thinly sliced cucumbers, three sauces, and a bone broth garnished with pickled vegetables. When it arrived at our house, it felt like opening a packed lunch, prepared with care by our mom.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Infatuation

The Best Restaurants In West Harlem/Hamilton Heights

The upper corner of Harlem between Columbia’s shiny new West Harlem campus to the south and Washington Heights to the north has seen an explosion of restaurants over the last few years. Today it’s just as easy to grab a heaping plate of roast pork and fried green plantains at one of the many reliable Dominican restaurants lining Broadway as it is to sip on a Tokyo-inspired cocktail, order a Neopolitan pizza, or eat Peruvian-stye rotisserie chicken with a side of spicy rice.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Infatuation

9 Exciting New Things To Do & Eat In Chicago This Week

It’s July, Chicago has reopened, and the concept of “making plans” has officially re-entered our lives. And if you’re looking for some exciting new things to do, you’re in the right place. Here are nine new openings, events, and reopenings to check out this week. The New Things. Lardon. A...
LifestylePosted by
The Infatuation

15 Quiet Patios Because This Is All Still A Bit Much

LA is fully open and down to party, and you’ll be the first to admit how exciting it all feels. That said, maybe you’re also needing a bit of a breather. After all, you just spent a year in relative solitude, the idea of hanging out on crowded patios and chatting with people you haven’t seen since 2019 is borderline social whiplash, and you’re perhaps not ready to commit to it full time yet.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
The Infatuation

Cluck2Go

Despite the on-the-go name, Cluck2Go is a casual sit-down restaurant with locations in Pasadena, Rowland Heights, and Diamond Bar. The otherwise Chinese-leaning menu has a few wild cards, like the French-style filet mignon, but what you’re here for is the Hainan chicken. For $10.50, you get two rows of soft, supple cuts of chicken stacked delicately on top of one another, plus half a container-full of rice. The ginger garlic sauce is nice and citrusy, and there’s a small container of pickles as well, ranging from tiny jalapeños to slices of carrots.
Posted by
The Infatuation

The 11 Most Exciting Dinner Spots In Miami Right Now

For anyone wondering which sit-down restaurants are currently hot in Miami right this second, you have arrived at the right figurative Internet place. What does “hot” mean, you ask? Well it’s safe to say that we put on relatively cute outfits to dine at each restaurant below (possibly even eye makeup and our “good deodorant”). A night out at one of these places - whether it’s for a casual catch-up with a friend or an impressive date night - feels overwhelmingly of the current moment. Many of them are brand spanking new, but there are also old favorites who’ve been exciting from day one.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Sake Bar Satsko

Satsko is one of those places we walked by a hundred times without realizing what we were missing. Don’t be like us. This East 7th Street bar was opened in 2004 by a woman named Satsko Watanabe. Now it’s run by her daughter, Amy. During the early hours, Sake Bar Satsko is a perfectly pleasant place to hang out, eat some squid jerky, and drink a carafe of junmai ginjo sake that tastes like honeydew. Stay late enough, though, and the music will start to bump, and you might see someone buying a round of sake bombs for strangers. Each of the 30+ sake options available are accompanied by helpful tasting notes and explanations written on the menu. So if you want to learn about sake and get a little rowdy all in the same evening, Satsko is a great place to be.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

6 Great SF Spots For Japanese Curry

At least once a week, we feel an intense burning desire to have a plate of Japanese curry in front of us. The silky, gravy-like curry works inexplicable wonders to warm us up on a chilly night - but we wouldn’t say no to it on a hot summer day either (or any day for that matter). Here are six great spots to get some in SF.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Infatuation

Adalina

Do you like a large dining room and a sea of white tablecloths? How about servers in tuxedo jackets preparing a Caesar salad tableside? Well, you will find all of these things at Adalina, an upscale Italian restaurant in the Gold Coast. And even though this sounds like the ingredients of a stuffy restaurant, this spot walks the line between fancy and overly formal - both because of the friendly service, and because it’s busy and loud enough that you won’t feel like you’re eating in a library. Plus, the food is really good. The menu has dishes like gnocco fritto with prosciutto, whipped ricotta, and honey (a fantastic starter) housemade pastas like a wonderful ravioli with corn, truffle, and balsamic drizzle, and entrees like a tender bone-in veal parmigiana.

Comments / 0

Community Policy