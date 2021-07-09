Suns Take Game Two, Go Up 2-0
The Phoenix Suns held serve by winning the first two games of the NBA Finals at home. Phoenix beat Milwaukee 118-108 on Thursday night behind 31 points from Devin Booker and 27 from Mikal Bridges. Chris Paul added 23 points and eight assists for Phoenix, which had five players in double figures. Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 42 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks. The series now moves to Milwaukee for games three and four. Game three is Sunday at 5pm PDT and game four is scheduled for Wednesday at 6pm.jammin1057.com
