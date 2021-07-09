Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Loki’ Fan Theory Says the TVA Is Run by an Old MCU Character, Not Loki or Kang

By Kelli Boyle
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

No one seems to know who’s running the Time Variance Authority. With just one episode left of Loki, fans are trying to figure out their identity. Multiple theories are floating around. Some think a King Loki variant is running the agency. Others think the Loki finale will reveal Kang the Conqueror as the one in charge, introducing a new villain into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But one bold fan theory thinks something else entirely. This theory suggests the person running the TVA could be a character fans already know, but haven’t seen since before Avengers: Infinity War. And they have a direct connection to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
65K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Bratt
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tva#Mcu#Loki Fan Theory#Tva#Avengers#Ejiofor#The Time Keepers#Ign#The Living Tribunal#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Spider-Man
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

X-MEN Star Hugh Jackman Sends The Internet Into A Frenzy After Seemingly Teasing His Return As Wolverine

While it still isn't officially official, it's thought Spider-Man: No Way Home will bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as their respective versions of Peter Parker. With that in mind, it's not outside the realm of possibility that other actors from the past will reprise their Marvel roles in the MCU, and we know that Sir Patrick Stewart has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.
TV SeriesKokomo Perspective

Why Latest ‘Loki’ Twist May Confirm ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Theory

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1, Episode 4, “The Nexus Event.”]. Loki has been raising questions since it debuted at the beginning of June, and fans are finally receiving some answers thanks to its fourth installment, “The Nexus Event.”. While Loki (Tom Hiddleston) served as a...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Episode 5 Features Nod to Popular Infinity War Fan Theory

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Warning: if you haven't seen the latest episode of Loki, this article contains spoilers so read at your own risk!. Marvel Studios continues to drop bombshells as we approach the final episode of its latest Phase Four offering Loki. Long before the series began, fans were under the impression that the series will mark Tom Hiddleston's official farewell in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after his character's gruesome death in Avengers: Infinity War at the hands of Thanos.
TV Seriesthedigitalfix.com

Loki: who is Kang the Conqueror?

Who is Kang the Conqueror, and what was he doing in Loki? In the final episode of Loki on Disney Plus, we met Kang the Conqueror. Though Miss Minutes refers to him as The One Who Remains, and he says he’s sometimes known as a conqueror, Jonathan Majors was announced to be playing the Marvel villain sometime ago.
TV SeriesInverse

Loki ending theory: Marvel has already revealed who will beat Kang

If Kang the Conqueror is the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s new Thanos, who’s the franchise’s new Tony Stark?. In other words, who will be the hero capable of rising to defeat Kang? Loki Season 1 moves quickly to set up the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) as an immensely powerful villain, and the show’s nonchalant treatment of Thanos’ beloved Infinity Stones establishes that Kang’s time-traveling abilities and expertise makes him an even more dangerous force than the Mad Titan.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki fan theory claims Tom Hiddleston will be replaced in main MCU timeline

Fans of the Disney Plus series Loki have theorised that the show is setting up a major change for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.Loki sees Tom Hiddleston reprise the role of the Asgardian god of mischief Loki, and is set after the events of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. With the MCU’s “main” version of Loki having been killed during 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, the character Hiddleston plays in Loki is in fact a variant, who runs afoul of the interdimensional timeline police, known as the TVA.Spoilers follow for Loki on Disney Plus...The first four episodes of Loki have seen...
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Loki Episode 4 Theories: Who Created the TVA?

This Loki article contains spoilers. The fourth episode of Loki, “The Nexus Event,” has a lot of shocking moments. Mobius got vaporized while giving a defiant speech. Lady Sif showed up, proving that she didn’t become the Mark Brendanawicz of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The post-credits scene went all “Into the Loki-Verse:. Owen Wilson said, “How?” and it sounded as delightfully weird as when he says, “Wow!” But one of the bigger moments was the big revelation about the Time-Keepers.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Loki is the first MCU show to understand that the best TV is about characters first and story second

Loki "has proven that not only can the MCU work on television, it can thrive on it," says Adam B. Vary. He says that Loki "looked unlike anything I’d ever seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an increasingly difficult prospect given there are now 26 discrete iterations of the MCU — soon to be 27 with the impending debut of Black Widow. As the show has progressed, that feeling has only grown more acute as Loki, in its exploration of its title character’s identity, managed to carve out its own unique personality not just in the MCU, but also in the grander landscape of sci-fi storytelling." Vary adds: "Marvel Studios’ first Disney Plus series, WandaVision, was a fabulous first step onto TV, proving that the MCU, itself an experiment in creating an episodic series of blockbuster feature films, could shrink itself down to the scope of an American sitcom. Its exploration of grief and the restorative power of comfort TV could not have been more relevant to an audience enduring a devastating pandemic. But as it unfolded, the escalating mystery of what was actually happening on WandaVision — Evan Peters showing up as Pietro-but-not-actually-Pietro, Kathryn Hahn hiding in plain sight as Agatha, Elizabeth Olsen unwittingly responsible for almost everything on the show as Wanda — began to overwhelm it. Fans and major entertainment news outlets alike began wildly theorizing each week — it’s Mephisto! it’s Magneto! — and the pressure to achieve a Marvel-sized scale, service a wide ensemble of MCU characters, and resolve all its narrative strands made the final episodes of WandaVision feel, to some, misshapen. Marvel’s follow-up series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, meanwhile, was at once more conventional and more ungainly, with five separate antagonists (John Walker, Karli Morgenthau, Helmut Zemo, Sharon Carter and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) operating at cross-purposes and overshadowing the two title characters meant to be at the heart of the show and the exploration of being a Black man in America meant to drive it. Loki avoids all of that, because it’s the first MCU show that understands to its bones that the best television is about its characters first, and its story second. The lasting pleasure of longform storytelling is allowing the audience a far deeper understanding of who is on screen than a two-hour movie can allow. That sensibility is already woven into the MCU: Watching Tony Stark, Thor, and Steve Rogers grow and changed over multiple features has been central to the franchise’s unprecedented success. But while Marvel’s conviction to make their shows the same way they’ve made their movies makes sense, it’s also had the paradoxical effect of making WandaVision and FAWS feel too overloaded with their characters doing stuff than just letting them be. Each episode of Loki does just that."
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Loki: Has the MCU already revealed how Kid Loki killed Thor?

A surprising moment in Loki was the revelation that Kid Loki killed Thor, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe it can also reveal exactly how it did it, based on the new fan theory we introduced to you in The Truth News. In episode 5 of Loki, Lady Loki (Sophia Di...
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 is a “very scary movie”, says Elizabeth Olsen

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen has said that Doctor Strange 2 is the scariest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Olsen let the news slip during a Q&A for the New York Film Academy, where she was pressed to provide updates on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. “It’s a...
TV SeriesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

‘Loki’: Every Clue About the TVA Agents’ True Identity

The following post contains SPOILERS for Episode 3 of Loki. At the midpoint of Loki’s run on Disney+, the show dropped a whopper of a surprise: Every single agent of the Time Variance Authority is a variant, a version of someone who’s broken from their chosen path on Marvel’s “Sacred Timeline,” just like Loki and Sylvie. Only they don’t realize they’re variants, having been brainwashed to believe that they were simply created by the Time-Keepers in order to serve the TVA.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Loki episode 5 teases arrival of Kang the Conqueror, MCU’s next Thanos-style villain

Loki just teased the arrival of a terrifying villain to the MCU.It’s been known for a while that Loki will play a part in setting up the next time-hopping stage of the MCU, which will be explored in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ant-Man: Quantumania.Following the announcement that Kang the Conqueror will serve as the MCU’s next primary antagonist, with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors playing the character, many Marvel fans have been expecting him to show up at some stage in Loki.One theory doing the rounds suggests that Kang is pulling...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

Loki Director Says He Who Remains is a Variant of Another Character

One of the best things about the Loki Season 1 finale was Jonathan Majors showing up at the Citadel at the End of Time. But does this mean that we finally got a glimpse at Kang the Conqueror's future self Immortus? Director Kate Herron has just revealed that He Who Remains is actually a Variant of a different character.
TV Seriesallears.net

The 5 Most Shocking ‘Loki’ Fan Theories from Episode 4!

Sooo, Marvel REALLY did just go there with some major plot reveals and wild twists in the latest episode of Loki!. And, if you haven’t watched it, you’re going to want to stop what you’re doing now to find out everything that happened in episode 4. But, if you’re ready to do a deep dive on Loki, these are the 5 biggest theories you need to know from this past week’s episode!
TV SeriesTVOvermind

One Theory that Connects WandaVision to Loki

How many people were confused/angry/saddened by the fact that Vision, Tommy, and Billy couldn’t exist outside of Wanda’s hex in WandaVision? The answer probably varies from person to person, but the confusion that came during the post-credit scene when Wanda was studying the Darkhold and heard her sons call out to her is part of what’s sparked a theory that might connect WandaVision to the Loki series in a roundabout kind of way. The theory that the TVA is holding Billy and Tommy as variants, which they are to be certain since they didn’t belong to the Sacred Timeline along with so many others, is easily strengthened by Sylvie’s presence in the Loki series since we were shown her abduction. But the theory also goes into the idea that since Wanda’s kids are so powerful there’s a reason why they would be able to call out to her across the multiverse, meaning that they’re potentially more dangerous than many variants if they can use their abilities within the TVA. Much of this is becoming more than a little confusing as the timelines and the multiverse and the different abilities and power levels are being thrust into the mix together, but it’s also becoming much more intriguing.
TV SeriesEmpire

Loki Episode 5: So Who Really Is Behind The TVA?

If you thought that last week's episode was stuffed full of references and Easter eggs, that had nothing on Episode 5, Journey Into Mystery, whose very title is a reference to the very first appearance of Thor and indeed Loki in the Atlas Comics series, AKA the forerunner to Marvel Comics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy