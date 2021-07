The European Central Bank (ECB) is launching a two-year investigation on whether to establish a digital version of the euro to be used alongside cash. The central bank is proceeding with considerable caution as its counterparts around the world – such as the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England – weigh up how to manage the growing popularity of digital currencies, including volatile cryptocurrencies. A digital currency issued by a central bank would be distinct from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin because they would be legal tender and usable for any transaction with a stable value.