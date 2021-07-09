Take the 90-minute walking tour that will transport you to the early 20

Th century opulence that is Hershey Theatre. One can only imagine the awe that struck guests who stepped inside Mr. Hershey’s theater for the very first time in 1933. The Grand Lobby, a lavish entrance, is replete with polished Italian lava rock, four types of marble and several hand-painted artistic motifs that depict the ancient legacy of the performing arts. The inner foyer, also known as the Mosaic Lobby, shimmers with an intricate blue and gold mosaic, patterned after St. Mark's Cathedral in Venice, Italy. Two German artisans labored for two years to create this beautiful artwork. The Venetian theme continues into the main auditorium, which features the illusion of being in an Italian piazza, as well as an atmospheric "sky" that can change from dawn to dusk.