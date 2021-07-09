Cancel
NBA

The First African American Contestant to Win National Spelling Bee is Now Aiming for Harvard, the NBA and NASA

By David Williams and Kevin Dotson, CNN
Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Zaila Avant-garde wasn’t focused on her place in history on Thursday when she became the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 93 editions of the competition. Instead, she was thinking about Bill Murray. The 14-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana, won the 2021 crown...

Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

Japanthesource.com

Zaila Avant-Garde Becomes the First African- American to Win The National Spelling Bee

Zaila Avant-Garde made history by becoming the first African-American winner of the US Scripps National Spelling Bee and the competition’s second Black winner since its inception. Avant-garde jumped in the air after triumphantly spelling the word “murraya” correctly, securing her historic win. “I was pretty relaxed on the subject of...
POTUSPosted by
ABC News

Today in History

Today in History Today is Sunday, July 18, the 199th day of 2021. There are 166 days left in the year. Today’s Highlight in History: On July 18, 1918, South African anti-apartheid leader and president Nelson Mandela was born in the village of Mvezo. On this date: In 1536, the English Parliament passed an act declaring the authority of the pope void in England. In 1863, during the Civil War, Union troops spearheaded by the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry, made up of Black soldiers, charged Confederate-held Fort Wagner on Morris Island, S.C. The Confederates were able to repel the Northerners, who suffered heavy losses; the 54th’s commander, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, was among those who were killed. In 1872, Britain enacted voting by secret ballot. In 1940, the Democratic National Convention at Chicago Stadium nominated President Franklin D. Roosevelt (who was monitoring the proceedings at the White House) for an unprecedented third term in office; earlier in the...

