Inside the Making of Orson Welles's Most Underrated Film

It’s kind of a weird thing to talk about since a lot of people might think that fetishes are something you might want to keep to yourself and not share with the world. But when a director starts allowing their fetish to be known in their movies and uses it as a plot device then it becomes public and those that tend to notice it might pick up on the fact after a while since it’s hard not to see. Some fetishes aren’t that obvious and might pass by a lot of people without being noticed, but others are pretty easy to spot and while they’re not so odd that a person might be called out for them, there are plenty of people that are willing to comment on it since they figure it might be something that people are willing to sit and discuss. They’re not wrong obviously since some people will talk about fetishes for hours on end, especially if they can relate to someone else and find common ground with them. But usually, fetishes are something that people want to keep hidden since it’s a personal pleasure or even obsession that they don’t want others knowing about.