Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Inside the Making of Orson Welles's Most Underrated Film

By Tobias Carroll
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the last 10 years, a host of lost or uncompleted projects from Orson Welles have seen wide release. These include his influential Shakespeare adaptation Chimes at Midnight, which was restored and widely distributed in 2016, and his never-completed final feature The Other Side of the Wind, which saw release two years later. And while there are still some gaps in Welles’s body of work — including footage cut from The Magnificent Ambersons — more of his work than not can be easily seen.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orson Welles
Person
Craig Pittman
Person
Citizen Kane
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film History#The Magnificent Ambersons#Crimereads#Kgb#Disney#Mcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
InsideHook

The Rise and Fall of the English Butler, One of Pop Culture’s Most Underrated Archetypes

When I saw Nobel-winner Kazuo Ishiguro’s new novel was out earlier this year, I was obviously intrigued, but I decided to sit out picking up Klara and the Sun, at least immediately. Ishiguro is one of the rare “must read” writers, the type for whom I’d usually drop everything I was doing, but this time around was a little different. Even though I loved his last few books that were in similar fantasy/sci-fi territory as his latest, in 2021, I’d rather save anything that includes “dystopian” in the jacket copy for a time that feels, well, less dystopian. Once we don’t have to worry about being in the middle of a pandemic and we’re all (hopefully) vaccinated and just worrying about whatever it is we worried about before COVID, I’ll return to it.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Justin Chon Could Direct Himself and Alicia Vikander to an Oscar Nomination for the Timely 'Blue Bayou'

The lovechild of passion and talent, Justin Chon’s “Blue Bayou” — a lyrical and emotional portrait of identity and family — is a piece that drums up lots of support within the film community, general audiences, and the Academy Awards in various branches. Leaving you in a puddle of tears by the end credits, the Cannes Film Festival selection could be a slam dunk for distributor Focus Features across all eligible categories, including best picture.
MoviesEngadget

Universal's films will make their TV debut on Peacock

Starting in 2022, Universal's movies will be available on Peacock first instead of on HBO. That means the next Jurassic World and the new Halloween movie will make their TV debut on the streaming service also owned by its parent company Comcast. According to Variety and The Wall Street Journal, Universal's films will appear exclusively on Peacock for streaming within four months after their theatrical release, as well as within the final four months of an 18-month window.
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Movie Directors With Very Obvious Fetishes

It’s kind of a weird thing to talk about since a lot of people might think that fetishes are something you might want to keep to yourself and not share with the world. But when a director starts allowing their fetish to be known in their movies and uses it as a plot device then it becomes public and those that tend to notice it might pick up on the fact after a while since it’s hard not to see. Some fetishes aren’t that obvious and might pass by a lot of people without being noticed, but others are pretty easy to spot and while they’re not so odd that a person might be called out for them, there are plenty of people that are willing to comment on it since they figure it might be something that people are willing to sit and discuss. They’re not wrong obviously since some people will talk about fetishes for hours on end, especially if they can relate to someone else and find common ground with them. But usually, fetishes are something that people want to keep hidden since it’s a personal pleasure or even obsession that they don’t want others knowing about.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Park Chan-wook and A24’s ‘Sympathizer’ Lands at HBO with Robert Downey Jr. Starring

Robert Downey Jr. has found his next big followup to 2019’s smash hit “Avengers: Endgame” in Park Chan-wook’s upcoming limited series “The Sympathizer,” which HBO has ordered from A24. The espionage series is based on Viet Tanh Nguyen’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. The news was first reported by Deadline. Downey Jr. is “set to play multiple supporting roles as the main antagonists, all of whom represent a different arm of the American establishment — including an up-and-coming Orange County Congressman, a CIA agent and a Hollywood film director, among others.”
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Mark Cousins’ THE EYES OF ORSON WELLES

Poetic, hypnotic and passionate, 2018’s The Eyes Of Orson Welles is a beautifully realised visual love letter to the great filmmaker. Writer-director-narrator Mark Cousins takes us on a personal journey into the world of Orson Welles by using the Citizen Kane director’s own artwork as a stepping-off point. Cousins uses this art as a way of tapping-into Welles’ psyche, offering glimpses of reoccurring themes and motifs that tie his film-work and life together.
Moviesgoombastomp.com

Sordid Cinema Podcast #585: Ben Stiller’s The Cable Guy is One of the Most Underrated Comedies of the ‘90s.

There are plenty of overnight success stories in Hollywood, but none quite like Jim Carey’s rise to fame. After a stint on In Living Color, Carey then transitioned to the big screen with Ace Ventura, which became a sleeper hit in the spring of 1994, grossing more than $100 million on a $15 million budget. Carrey followed that up with blockbusters like The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Batman Forever, and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls— all within a span of two years, helping him become the biggest box office draw in Hollywood. From there, the rubber-faced comic was hired to star in the 1996 black comedy The Cable Guy directed by Ben Stiller and co-starring Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann, Jack Black. The film opened to a respectable $20 million but ultimately became a box office bomb, weighed down by the toxic word of mouth from critics who called it a complete misfire. The bigger story, however, was how much money Carey was paid— the actor received $20 million from Columbia Pictures, as well as a 15% backend, and critics couldn’t wrap their head around why a studio would pay so much for any actor to star in a comedy.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Back to the Movies with Mike Orlock

Let’s call this an introduction. I fell in love back in high school. With movies. That was a long time ago (my 50-year reunion is coming up this fall), and the world then was as different as the movies that seduced me. There were “adult” comedies like The Graduate and...
MoviesKGET 17

Rick’s Reviews: ‘Die in a Gunfight’

I want to draw your attention to a small film that you might overlook in your efforts to find some entertainment to escape from the heat. “Die in a Gunfight” comes from director Colin Schiffo. It is the story of two very star-crossed lovers — Mary, played Alexandra Daddario, and Ben, played by Diego Boneta — who are the black sheep of two powerful families engaged in a centuries-long feud.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Cannes: Magnolia Pictures Buys 'Anais in Love' (EXCLUSIVE)

Magnolia Pictures has nabbed U.S. rights to “Anais in Love,” a French-language comedy that marks the feature directing debut of Charline Bourgeois-Tacquet. The film is a Cannes Critics’ Week selection and centers on a spirited young woman who falls in love with the novelist wife of the man with whom she’s having an affair. Anaïs Demoustier, who previously appeared in “Les Grandes Personnes” and “Marguerite & Julien,” leads the cast.
MoviesPosted by
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

How Not to Make a Sequel to a Steven Spielberg Movie

You can get away with almost anything in Hollywood - from replacing an actor after a movie has already been made to pretending a bus can jump over a hundred-foot gap in a freeway. But there's one thing that even the bravest soul should never try: making a sequel to a Steven Spielberg movie.
Moviesnwestiowa.com

Take 5: Watching old Hitchcock movies

I’ve been taking lessons from the master of suspense recently. I started watching a decent number of older movies on HBO Max. For context, HBO Max has a deal with Turner Classic Movies, so there are many movies from decades ago. I’ve probably watched more movies from before 1970 in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy