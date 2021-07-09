PetHub Promotes New CEO

S&T Bancorp has named a new chief executive officer. On Monday, the holding company for S&T Bank announced Christopher J. McComish will take over as the new CEO on August 23rd. He takes over for the interim CEO David Antolik, who has held the position since April of this year. Antolik has served as president of S&T Bank and served on its board of directors since 2019, and will continue in those positions. He was appointed interim CEO after the retirement of Todd Bryce that went into effect on March 31st.