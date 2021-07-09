PetHub Promotes New CEO
PetHub, Inc. announced that Lorien Clemens, co-founder and former COO, has been selected as PetHub’s new chief executive officer starting July 1, 2021. Clemens led the company’s pivot in 2016 that helped to bring PetHub digital pet license and rabies tags into over 650 communities within the United States and 750,000 pets onto the site. She has also guided PetHub to its wins of multiple pet industry awards for PetHub’s unique digital ID tags and online services.www.petbusiness.com
