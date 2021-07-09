14 Stellar Spots to Sip Wine in Vancouver and Clark County, Washington

When Portlanders think about nearby wine tasting, usually two locales come to mind: the Willamette Valley, with its myriad storied estates pouring pinot noir and chardonnay, and the Columbia River Gorge, with its buzzy, younger wineries like Loop de Loop and Hiyu. Even Portland urban wineries, like Division, Bow & Arrow, and Teutonic, may enter the conversation. But one of most underrated spots to drink wine near Portland is just across the river, in Washington’s Clark County.