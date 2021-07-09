Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, WA

14 Stellar Spots to Sip Wine in Vancouver and Clark County, Washington

By Rachel Pinsky
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Portlanders think about nearby wine tasting, usually two locales come to mind: the Willamette Valley, with its myriad storied estates pouring pinot noir and chardonnay, and the Columbia River Gorge, with its buzzy, younger wineries like Loop de Loop and Hiyu. Even Portland urban wineries, like Division, Bow & Arrow, and Teutonic, may enter the conversation. But one of most underrated spots to drink wine near Portland is just across the river, in Washington’s Clark County.

pdx.eater.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Clark County, WA
Lifestyle
City
Ridgefield, WA
County
Clark County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Food & Drinks
City
Camas, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Cellars#Washington Wine#Dessert Wine#Oregon Wine#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Loop De Loop#Hiyu#Division#Bow Arrow#Teutonic#Niche Wine Bar#Spanish#Wa#Codice#Instagram#Domaine Audebert Fils
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
Place
Vancouver, CA
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
CNN

3 Texas House Democrats test positive for Covid-19 in Washington, DC

Washington, DC (CNN) — Three Texas state House Democrats who traveled to Washington, DC, this week have tested positive for Covid-19, The Texas House Democratic Caucus said in a statement Saturday. The lawmakers are part of the group that left Texas, flying from Austin to Washington to break the state...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Posted by
The Hill

Biden calls court's DACA decision 'deeply disappointing,' vows to appeal it

President Biden on Saturday condemned a federal judge’s decision the day before to block new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, saying that the ruling was “deeply disappointing” and that the Department of Justice (DOJ) plans to appeal it. Judge Andrew Hanen, a George W. Bush...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
MusicPosted by
CNN

Biz Markie, 'Just A Friend' rapper, dead at 57

(CNN) — Biz Markie, who infused his music with so much fun and humor that he became known as "The Clown Prince of Hip Hop," has died, his manager, Jenni Izumi, confirmed to CNN. He was 57. "Biz created a legacy of artistry that will forever be celebrated by his...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Cannes to award Palme d’Or as selected by Spike Lee jury

The 74th Cannes Film Festival will on Saturday award its top honor, the Palme d’Or, as selected by a jury headed by Spike Lee. Cannes’ closing ceremony caps 12 days of red-carpet premieres, regular COVID-19 testing for many attendees and the first major film festival to be held since the pandemic began in almost its usual form. With smaller crowds and mandated mask-wearing in theaters, Cannes pushed forward with an ambitious slate of global cinema. Last year’s Cannes was completely canceled by the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy