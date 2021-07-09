Cancel
Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

By Autumn Hawkins
jammin1057.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChadwick Boseman recorded vocals as his Marvel character King T’Challa for the upcoming Marvel animated series, What If…?. The voice work of Boseman is seen in the trailer as he plays his notable role as T’Challa of Wakanda. His role was recorded shortly before his passing last year per Uproxx. In this alternate universe, the Yondu character (played by Michael Rooker) kidnaps T’Challa from earth, instead of the character Peter Quill, as portrayed in the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

