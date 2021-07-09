Chadwick Boseman Voiced T’Challa In Animated ‘What If?’ Series

Marvel has found another Disney+ hit on their hands with Loki, earning raves from fanboys and critics alike. While all of the Marvel shows have been great in their own way, I think Loki deserves special credit for just how damn good it looks, with a style that seems to combine the best aspects of Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange. The person to thank for that is cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and it looks as if she’s moving on to something much bigger.