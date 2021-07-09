Iceland's shorter work week trials deemed a success

Rani may be the world's smallest cow. Look at her, she's adorable! She also may be a public health risk. Bangladeshis are flocking in the thousands to see the 26-inch-long Bhutanese cow, according to an AFP report. Rani resides in Shikor Agro farm outside of Dhaka, the country's densely populated capital city, and his owners claim he's four inches smaller than the cow recognized in the Guinness World Records as the globe's smallest. Interest in Rani is understandable, but it comes at a perilous time. Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases are higher than ever: Cases swelled over 11,000 for the first time on July 6.