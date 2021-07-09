Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia State University: COVID shots for incoming students are encouraged, not required

Progress Index
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleETTRICK — Twenty-three colleges across Virginia are requiring students to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Virginia State University is not among them. The university said Thursday it is recommending but not mandating shots for students returning to campus for the fall semester. However, the university added it will be screening students randomly throughout the year, and if a student tests positive, they will be given the option to return home or remain on campus under quarantine.

www.progress-index.com

