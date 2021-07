What does it mean to be an American? The question reverberates throughout every frame of Blue Bayou, the new film from Ms. Purple and Gook director Justin Chon, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival. The American identity is the Theseus’ ship dilemma that vexes Blue Bayou: Is Americanness intrinsic, or can it be learned? A feeling or a legal status? Who counts as a “real” American? And most centrally and poignantly, can it be taken away?