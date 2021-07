One person was arrested in connection with a suspected arson fire today at a residence in Redondo Beach, where authorities called in a sheriff's Bomb Squad Unit. Officers were dispatched at about 12:35 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Torrance Boulevard regarding an arson investigation, and safely evacuated the occupants from inside the location, said Sgt. Mark Valdivia of the Redondo Beach Police Department. The Redondo Beach Fire Department was dispatched to the scene and knocked down a fire there, Valdivia said.