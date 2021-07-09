Cancel
Alexandria, MN

Thumbs Up/Thumbs down

 8 days ago

Thumbs Down: Extremely dry conditions made Douglas County a tinderbox over the Fourth of July weekend but some celebrators still proceeded, without precautions, to carelessly light off fireworks that caused a slew of grass fires. On July 3, four grass fires were happening almost simultaneously, prompting the Alexandria Fire Department to post a message on its Facebook page urging people to use due diligence with fireworks. They shouldn’t have had to do that, and firefighters shouldn’t have had to go on so many fire calls over the weekend when people knew full well just how dry and dangerous the conditions were. Thankfully, a nice rain fell this past Tuesday but what happened over the Fourth should serve as a reminder that “do not burn” advice and red flag warnings aren’t for “other people.” They’re for everyone.

