Ask The Expert: Do we really need a booster shot?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 8 days ago

Covid cases are up locally and nationwide and health experts say the very contageous Delta Variant is to blame for the rapid rise. On Thursday, Pfizer announced it is about to ask the FDA to approve a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

www.audacy.com

KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
