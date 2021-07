French Potato Salad is a super fresh salad with the most amazing vinaigrette with fresh herbs. A great alternative to the usual potato salad!. I absolutely adore potato salads so I thought I would come up with a fresh take on it that is inspired by French-style salads. The vinaigrette for this salad turned out amazing. Lots of yummy, fresh herbs! It is so amazingly fresh-tasting and combined with the creaminess of the potatoes. it is not only tasty but it is satisfying! I am so pleased with how this turned out. You could serve it with some greens like fresh spinach or baby arugula. Just toss it all together when ready to serve.