Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Russia proposes 3 million-tonne floor for grain reserve in 2022-23

Agriculture Online
 8 days ago

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting a floor for its grain reserve at 3 million tonnes for 2022-2023, according to government documents published on Friday. A document from the ministry said it also planned to introduce a white sugar reserve of 250,000 tonnes to ensure...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Tonne#Reuters#The Agriculture Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
Related
World985theriver.com

Russia reports 25,116 new COVID-19 cases, 787 deaths

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported 25,116 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 4,561 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,933,115. Russia is in the grip of a surge in cases that authorities have blamed on the contagious Delta variant and the slow rate of...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

China administered 1.437 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines by July 16

SHANGHAI, July 17 (Reuters) - China administered about 11 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on July 16, taking the total to 1.437 billion doses, data from the National Health Commission showed on Saturday. Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Germany has first African swine fever case in farm pigs

HAMBURG, July 16 (Reuters) - The first cases of African swine fever (ASF) have been confirmed in farm pigs in Germany, the country's federal agriculture ministry said on Friday. The disease was confirmed in farm pigs in the eastern German state of Brandenburg. Previous cases have only been found in...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

Ukraine’s grain harvest reaches 8.6% of sown area for 2021 campaign

KIEV, Jul 16 (Reuters) – Ukrainian fields have harvested 5.5 million tonnes of grain from 8.6% of their planting area, with an average yield of 4.16 tonnes per hectare, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Friday. Farming. The volume includes 2.9 million tons of barley, harvested in 27.8% of the...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports rise to 926,000 T so far 2021/22

KYIV, July 16 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports rose to 926,000 tonnes in the first half of July, the first month of the new 2021/22 July-June season, up 206,000 tonnes from a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Friday. That included 248,000 tonnes of wheat, 180,000 tonnes of barley...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 21-27

MOSCOW, July 16 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 21-27, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 21-27 - tax 35.2 37.5 51.6 - indicative price 250.4 238.7 258.8 July 14-20 - tax 39.3 36.9 52.2 - indicative price 256.2 237.8 259.7 July 7-13 - tax 41.2 37 50.6 - indicative price 258.9 237.9 257.4 June 30-July 6 - tax 41.3 39.6 50.5 - indicative price 259.1 241.7 257.2 June 23-29: - tax 38.1 39.6 50.2 - indicative price 254.5 241.7 256.8 June 17-22: - tax 33.3 39.6 48.2 - indicative price 247.7 241.7 253.9 June 9-16: - tax 29.4 39.6 50.0 - indicative price 242.0 241.7 256.5 June 2-8: - tax 28.1 39.6 52.2 - indicative price 240.2 241.7 259.7 Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports from June as part of other measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The size of the duty is determined by the agriculture ministry on a weekly basis, based on price indicators traders are reporting. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Agriculturewkzo.com

Crop sowing lags in India, raising concerns over food grain output

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Summer-sown crop planting in India has been lagging as central and northern parts of the country received scant rainfall, the government said on Friday, raising concerns about food grain production and inflation in Asia’s third biggest economy. India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice and top...
Marketskitco.com

Hong Kong watchdog says Binance not licensed to sell stock tokens in city

HONG KONG, July 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's markets watchdog on Friday said Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, was not licensed to sell 'stock tokens' in the city, products it said the exchange had offered in other markets. Reporting by Alun John and Twinnie Siu; editing by...
Industrykitco.com

UPDATE 2-Creditors of Brazil miner Samarco oppose restructuring plan

(Adds BHP, Vale comments, photo) By Carolina Mandl SAO PAULO, July 16 (Reuters) - Creditors of bankrupt miner Samarco Mineracao SA, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Group Plc , objected to the company's restructuring plan on Thursday, according to a court document. Creditors said the plan's main goal is to protect Samarco's giant shareholders, Vale and BHP, and reduce future payments to creditors. They also rejected Samarco's offer to apply an 85% haircut to all creditors, including shareholders Vale and BHP, which extended 24 billion reais in loans to the company. Debt payments to creditors would occur in 2041. Creditors said both Vale and BHP, as shareholders, should be paid only after all other creditors fully recover their money. They also questioned if both giant companies should recover any value as creditors consider that both miners are co-debtors. They also refused Samarco's offer to swap their debt for shares in the company. "It is unacceptable that a restructuring plan of a company controlled by the world's biggest miners outlines an outright (and illegal) debt forgiveness to create value for its multimillionaire shareholders, which are also responsible for Brazil's biggest environmental disaster," creditors said in the court document.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

AIIB gives $500 mln loan for Indonesia's coronavirus response

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - The Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved a $500 million loan for Indonesia to support its COVID-19 response, the bank said in a statement on Thursday. The AIIB has provided two earlier loans to Indonesia for its coronavirus response, bringing to $1.5 billion...
IndustryAgriculture Online

China's H1 pork output up 35.9% y/y at 27.15 mln tonnes - stats bureau

SHANGHAI, July 15 (Reuters) - China's pork output rose 35.9% in the first half of 2021 versus a year earlier to 27.15 million tonnes, official data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday. The NBS also said China slaughtered 337.42 million hogs in the first six months...
IndiaAgriculture Online

India says significant work needed on WTO fisheries deal

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - India's trade minister told a World Trade Organization ministerial on Thursday that significant work was needed on a draft fisheries agreement to ensure that the concerns of developing countries are addressed. "We still need to cover significant ground to make the text balanced, to meet...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Freeport Indonesia cancels Tsingshan copper smelter plans -spokesman

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - PT Freeport Indonesia, the local unit of American mining giant Freeport McMoRan, has dropped plans to build a $2.8 billion copper smelter with China’s Tsingshan Group, Freeport Indonesia spokesman Riza Pratama told Reuters on Thursday. It will instead go ahead with plans to build a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Kazakhstan approves Russia's single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine - RDIF

MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan has approved the Russian single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the shot abroad and signs manufacturing deals, said on Thursday. Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by John Stonestreet. Our Standards: The Thomson...
EnvironmentAgriculture Online

Merkel calls flooding a catastrophe, promises government help

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the deadly flooding in her homeland a catastrophe on Thursday and said she was working with the nation's finance and interior ministers to determine how the government can get help to those that need it. Merkel, on a visit to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Indonesia's June exports surge on high commodity prices

JAKARTA, July 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s exports jumped more than expected in June, boosted by high prices of its main commodities like coal, nickel and tin, while imports were also bigger than expected, data by the country’s statistics bureau showed on Thursday. Exports from Southeast Asia’s largest economy were $18.55...

Comments / 0

Community Policy