Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Fugitive#Firearms#Drive By Shooting#The Chicago Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
ABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Social media platforms 'killing people'

President Biden on Friday said that social media companies that allow coronavirus misinformation to spread on their platforms are “killing people,” escalating a fight with Facebook and other companies as the White House warns about the spread of inaccurate information about COVID-19 vaccines. Biden was asked by reporters at the...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Rescuers race to find survivors from deadly floods in Europe

AHRWEILER, Germany — The gravestones were toppled over, almost completely submerged in mud. Nearby, a destroyed SUV looked like it had dropped from the sky. But the damage in the walled, medieval town of Ahrweiler, Germany, on Saturday was not unique. Across huge swaths of western Germany and several other European countries, rescue workers toiled to clear up the disastrous flooding devastation, revealed by receding water, and prevent further damage.
Texas StateNBC News

3 fully vaccinated Texas Democrats in D.C. test positive for Covid

Three fully vaccinated members of the Texas delegation tested positive for Covid-19, the state's House Democratic Caucus said Saturday. The first positive test result came Friday night when a member informed the caucus that they had the coronavirus. "Caucus Members and staff took a rapid test, all of which were...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden moves to drop Trump showerhead rule

The Biden administration is moving forward with a plan to drop a Trump-era rule that sought to loosen restrictions on showerhead water flow — something the former president was known to complain about. The Energy Department announced on Friday that it is taking a step toward reversing the Trump administration’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy