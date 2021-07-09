Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Jones’s “Porch Pirates” Measure Approved by Assembly Public Safety Committee

By ECT
eastcountytoday.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA measure by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee), to deter and punish “Porch Pirates,” was approved by the Assembly Public Safety Committee. Jones’s Senate Bill 358 would allow judges to impose up to a year in jail on persons who steal packages from another person’s home, business, or along the delivery route. Specifically, SB 358 will equate packages and mail delivered by private carriers with those delivered by the United States Postal Service.

eastcountytoday.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Senate#Californians#Porch Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Kansas City, MOmo.gov

Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer’s Public Safety Bill Signed into Law

JEFFERSON CITY — Police officers in Kansas City won’t have to choose between their career and their family’s happiness and security now that legislation sponsored by State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has been signed into law. Signed by the governor on Wednesday, Senate Bill 53 allows police officers to reside up to 30 miles outside the Kansas City limits, eliminating an impediment to officer recruitment and retention.
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
Tyrone Wallace

Mayor Tishaura Jones visits public safety and social service facilities in Denver

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Mayor Tishaura Jones visited innovative public safety and social service facility with Congresswoman Cori Bush. They met Denver Mayor Michael B. Denver and learned about Denver’s STAR program, which supports mental health care and social service issues. The program is redirecting some 911 calls to the professionals who will focus on providing solutions to the issues.
Amherst, MADaily Hampshire Gazette

Amherst public safety group’s work will continue in fall

AMHERST — An advisory group to the town manager that previously made recommendations for public safety alternatives in Amherst, and next anticipates proposing methods of providing new oversight for town police, will be able to continue its work into the autumn. Town Manager Paul Bockelman said Tuesday that he has...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Assembly Utilities and Energy Committee Approves State Senator Dodd’s Disaster Preparedness Bills - Preemptive Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS)

July 6, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – With wildfire season off to an early start, a pair of bills advanced today from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, that would help local government deal with preemptive electric power shutoffs and create a new office to foster emergency equipment innovation. “The wildfire threat is...
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Updates On Stimulus Checks: Fourth Check Gains Momentum For Petition

In the middle of March, when the all-important American Rescue Plan saw the light of day, the economic severity was more than it is today. The Parliament’s decision to send out the funds for stimulus checks became evident, and in a short period, after the plan was transformed into a law, the payments of $1400 were disbursed. However, there have been significant improvements since the bill was passed by the government. Since the last few months, several claims of being jobless have been coming in. Alongside, the restrictions relating to the pandemic have been largely redacted. These factors make it difficult to justify stimulus check payments in the fourth round.
California StateSan Luis Obispo Tribune

California opens new marijuana agency 5 years after legalization, aiming to simplify rules

Five years after California legalized recreational marijuana, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law aimed at simplifying how the state regulates the growing industry. The new law creates a single Department of Cannabis Control, consolidating enforcement, licensing and environmental oversight that had fallen under three different departments. Industry representatives praised the...
Indiana StateMorning Times

Indiana restarts payment of federal unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana on Friday resumed making $300 federal unemployment payments to workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic after a court ordered it to do so. The state Department of Workforce Development issued 25,000 payments totaling more than $33 million on Friday and expects to make thousands of additional payments in the coming days, Regina Ashley, the agency's chief unemployment insurance and workforce solutions officer, said during a news conference.
Congress & CourtsJacksonville Journal Courier

Bill would help postal service

Congressman Rodney Davis of Illinois is co-sponsoring House Resolution 3076 — which was introduced by Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York — that would help the U.S. Postal Service become more financially viable and improve efficiencies, expand on services and provide proper oversight. “The USPS is a lifeline to communities...
Fresno, CAFresno Business Journal

City council rejects FAX bus Wi-Fi bids; technology was ‘vulnerable’

It will be some time before Fresno FAX buses are equipped with Wi-Fi coverage. On Thursday the Fresno City Council rejected all proposals for a public Wi-Fi project to provide riders with free high-speed wireless internet access onboard Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses. City Manager Thomas Esqueda said that the...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California State Senator Scott Wiener’s Legislation to Decriminalize Possession and Personal Use of Psychedelics Passes Assembly Health Committee

July 15, 2021 - SACRAMENTO - Senator Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) legislation, Senate Bill 519, which decriminalizes the possession and personal use of certain. psychedelic drugs, passed the Assembly Health Committee by a vote of 8-4. It will now head to the Assembly Appropriations Committee. Research from top medical universities shows that these substances can have significant benefits, particularly for treating mental health and substance use disorders. Decriminalizing their personal possession and use is part of the larger movement to end the racist War on Drugs and its failed and destructive policies.
New York City, NYNews 12

Mayor renews calls for congestion pricing

More than 10,000 subway trains were canceled in March for a variety of issues, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is now again pushing for congestion pricing. Once in place, drivers entering Manhattan through bridges and tunnels below 60th Street would be charged an additional toll. The $15 billion in expected revenue would go toward the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's 2020-2024 Capital Program, which would invest billions into the region's subways, buses, commuter railroads, bridges and tunnels.
Springfield, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Illinois Supreme Court to 'triage' eviction cases

SPRINGFIELD -- With the state-imposed moratorium on residential evictions set to expire Aug. 1, the Illinois Supreme Court announced a plan Thursday that provides an additional one-month "triage" period for tenants and landlords in certain cases to seek rental assistance. Gov. J.B. Pritzker first issued an executive order prohibiting residential...
Yorkville, ILkendallcountytimes.com

City of Yorkville Public Safety Committee Met July 1

City of Yorkville Public Safety Committee Met July 1. 1. PS 2021-14 Monthly Report Review for February – May 2021. 2. PS 2021-15 Adjudication Reports for March – June 2021. 3. PS 2021-16 Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.) Program Update. 4. PS 2021-17 Selection of Committee Liaisons. 5. PS 2021-18 Meeting...
Chaffee County, COMountain Mail

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) The Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is seeking submissions of proposals from firms for a Comprehensive Land Use Code Rewrite, with the intent of updating the Chaffee County Land Use Code to reflect the guiding principles and priorities outlined in the 2020 Chaffee County Comprehensive plan and other contemporaneous guiding documents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy