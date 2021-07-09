Jones’s “Porch Pirates” Measure Approved by Assembly Public Safety Committee
A measure by Senator Brian W. Jones (R-Santee), to deter and punish “Porch Pirates,” was approved by the Assembly Public Safety Committee. Jones’s Senate Bill 358 would allow judges to impose up to a year in jail on persons who steal packages from another person’s home, business, or along the delivery route. Specifically, SB 358 will equate packages and mail delivered by private carriers with those delivered by the United States Postal Service.eastcountytoday.net
