Woman critically injured in hit & run; driver arrested and charged

A woman was critically injured in a hit and run on Thursday in Baltimore County. Baltimore County Police say that they've arrested and charged the suspect.

The accident happened at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard & Old Eastern Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 2018 Yongfu moped failed to stop at a red traffic light and entered the intersection. The driver of a 2015 Ford Fusion struck the moped and left the scene without rendering aid.

The driver of the moped was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Officers located the Ford and placed the driver, 23-year-old Taijah Aremoni Pope, of the 3700 block of White Pine Road, under arrest. Pope was charged with failure to immediately return and remain at the scene of an accident involving bodily injury.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team continues to investigate this case.