This pushes back against the national narrative

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 8 days ago

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff in 2014 the national media peddled a narrative that more teams deserve a seat at the table in the postseason.

They got their wish when the CFP Committee announced a plan to expand the playoff from four teams to twelve earlier this year. No formal timeline has been announced about when the expansion will take place but it seems likely the proposal will move forward this fall.

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown pushed back on expansion on Thursday saying that his players don’t want a larger playoff but want to earn their way into CFP in its current format.

“They wanted the playoff to be about who is good enough to win all the games or win the national championship, not just have a bunch of teams involved,” Brown said.

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

