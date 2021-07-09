Cancel
Citing rise of delta variant, Los Angeles reports 165 percent increase in Covid cases

By Alicia Victoria Lozano
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Despite beating back some of the highest coronavirus rates in the country earlier this year, Los Angeles County is once again seeing an uptick in new infections. Public health officials reported a 165 percent increase in confirmed cases over the last week, with 839 new infections recorded as of Thursday. Fully vaccinated residents make up just a small fraction, 0.06 percent, of these new infections, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
California StateNewsweek

28 Fully Vaccinated People Contract COVID at Homeless Shelter in California

At a homeless shelter in California, 28 fully vaccinated residents tested positive for COVID-19, said Dr. Sundari Mase, the health officer of Sonoma County. At least 59 residents of the Samuel L. Jones Hall shelter in total have received positive test results for the virus, while officials were inspecting another 26 possible infections, the Associated Press reported.
California Statecitywatchla.com

California is about to feel Delta’s full force

For weeks, California has experienced low numbers of virus-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Cases are now on the rise, in part because of the state’s much publicized reopening on June 15. And with Delta making up nearly half of all new cases analyzed in Los Angeles County for the week ending June 19, it’s clear that this strain of the virus may ramp up the numbers very quickly.
Los Angeles County, CAredcrossdrugstore.com

Mask Mandate Returns to Los Angeles as COVID Cases Rise

Surging coronavirus cases have prompted Los Angeles County to once again require people to wear masks indoors, even if they're vaccinated. The nation's largest county has had more than 1,000 new cases each day for a week, with more than 400 hospitalizations, the Associated Press reported. The new mask order...
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

COVID-19 rebounding in Orange County, other Southern California suburbs

COVID-19 is rebounding across Southern California, swelling the numbers of infections and hospitalizations and prompting fresh calls for residents to get vaccinated. While their overall numbers remain relatively low compared with the pandemic’s earlier high-water marks, Orange, San Diego and San Bernardino counties have all seen their daily case averages more than triple over the past two weeks — mirroring a trend in Los Angeles County, data compiled by The Times show.

