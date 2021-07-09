Citing rise of delta variant, Los Angeles reports 165 percent increase in Covid cases
LOS ANGELES - Despite beating back some of the highest coronavirus rates in the country earlier this year, Los Angeles County is once again seeing an uptick in new infections. Public health officials reported a 165 percent increase in confirmed cases over the last week, with 839 new infections recorded as of Thursday. Fully vaccinated residents make up just a small fraction, 0.06 percent, of these new infections, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.www.nbcnews.com
Comments / 7