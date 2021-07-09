Cancel
Chicago police fatally shoot man while trying to arrest him

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Law enforcement officers in Chicago fatally shot a 33-year-old man who pointed a gun at them as they tried to arrest him Friday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 9:40 a.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood as members of a fugitive task force were trying to serve an arrest warrant for aggravated criminal sexual assault with a firearm, Chicago police Superintendent David O. Brown told reporters.

A group of law enforcement officers identified the man, but he wouldn’t get out of the vehicle he was in and pointed a gun at the officers, Brown said.

Three Chicago police officers and a U.S. marshal opened fire. It wasn’t immediately clear if the man fired any shots.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern told the Chicago Tribune that the man was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in “grave condition” and later died.

No officers were wounded, but the four who fired shots were taken to a hospital for evaluation, Brown said.

The city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability said officers turned on their body cameras during the shooting. The video will be released within 60 days.

Brown said the man had been placed on electronic home monitoring but cut off the device.

The shooting follows a drive-by shooting Wednesday of two federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and a Chicago task force officer. Eugene McClaurin, 28, of Chicago, was charged Thursday in the shooting of one of the agents.

Authorities said he claimed to have mistaken the officers for rival gang members.

The agents and officer were treated at hospitals and later released.

“It’s a very dangerous time to be in law enforcement,” Brown said Friday. “These officers face death day in and day out to protect the people of Chicago. There is no regard for law enforcement’s presence.”

