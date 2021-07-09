Fireworks ‘mishap’ sends four people to the hospital

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Four people ended up in the hospital after what authorities are calling a fireworks “mishap” in a Rapid City suburb.

The Rapid City Tribune reported Friday that firefighters were called late Thursday evening to a report of grass fire in Rapid Valley. According to a report of from the Pennington County Fire Service and the Rapid Valley Fire Department, the fire stemmed from a “mishap” during a private fireworks display.

Bystanders brought the fire under control but not before the four people suffered minor injuries. They were taken to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital.