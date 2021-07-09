Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Golden Girls’ actor Chick Vennera dies at 74

By Savannah Neal
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 8 days ago

Actor Chick Vennera, known for his frequent role as Enrique Mas on ‘The Golden Girls’ and voiceover work on ‘Animaniacs’ has died. His daughter, Nicky Vennera, confirmed the actor passed on Wednesday after battling lung cancer. Read more on Audacy.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chick Vennera
Person
Donna Summer
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#The Golden Girls#Usa Today#Cow And Chicken#Pesto#Fox News#Imdb#The Academy Awards#Pasadena Playhouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

‘Mani’ Actor Daniel Mickelson Dies at Age 23

Actor Daniel Mickelson died Sunday at age 23, his sister announced Monday on Instagram. A cause of death has not yet been revealed. “My heart is shattered and to write this feels so wrong and I don’t even know what to say,” wrote his sister Meredith. Mickelson had appeared in the television series Mani and the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man. Hollywood stars have taken to social media to mourn the actor’s death, including Paris Hilton. “You were such a light,” Hilton wrote on her Instagram story. “So sad to hear this bro. RIP.” The actor had posted pictures of himself hiking and as well as TikTok videos from a hike with his girlfriend a week before his death.
Burbank, CAMovieWeb

Chick Vennera Dies, Animaniacs and Thank God It's Friday Star Was 74

Chick Vennera, an actor and voiceover artist known for many roles including the movie Thank God It's Friday and the animated series Animaniacs, has passed away. The veteran performer reportedly died on Wednesday at his home in Burbank, California, following a battle with cancer. The death of Chick Vennera was also confirmed by his daughter, Nicky Vennera. He was 74 years old.
Los Angeles, CAwcn247.com

'Night Court' actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role as the court clerk Mac Robinson in the sitcom “Night Court,” has died. He was 75. His manager said Robinson died Sunday at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. His many credits ranged from stage productions of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Fences” to such films as “Secret Santa” and “Miss Lettie and Me." On television, he also appeared in the acclaimed, but short-lived “Buffalo Bill”; “Home Improvement”; “The Game” and “Hart of Dixie” among other series. The Houston-native's recent credits include the teleplay “Some Old Black Man” and the stage play “The Last Romance,” co-starring Michael Learned.
Celebritiesmynewsla.com

Filmmaker, Actor Robert Downey Sr. Dies At 85

Funeral services were pending Wednesday for filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr., father of Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr. The senior Downey died Tuesday night, his son announced on his Instagram page. “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s,” Downey Jr....
CelebritiesTVOvermind

Remembering Frank Bonner: Actor Died at 79

One thing about getting older is that one has to watch the celebrities they grew up watching pass away eventually. Some pass too soon, and others reach old age before that time finally comes, as Frank Bonner managed to do before passing away recently. The former star of WKRP in Cincinnati passed from complications that came from Lewy Body Dementia, which has been seen to affect many people in their advanced years. The upside is that he was surrounded by those that cared about him at the end, meaning he had some measure of peace at the end. It feels odd to say such a thing when one’s life is ending, but in truth, it’s one of the few things that any person could possibly hope for at the end, and it’s far better than dying alone, unsung, and forgotten. The upside is that Frank won’t be easily forgotten thanks to the fact that he was a very noticeable part of show business throughout much of his career. Many people will be likely to remember Frank as the years continue to pass since quite a few people grew up watching him in one show or movie.
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Stuart Damon, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 84

Stuart Damon, who best known for his role on “General Hospital,” has died. He was 84. “He’d been struggling with renal failure for the last several years,” ABC7 reporter George Pennacchio confirmed in a Facebook post. “He was a kind, loving and friendly man. It’s something Christopher heard his entire life. It was my honor to know Stuart Damon. May this Prince R.I.P.”
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Meet Halle Berry's Ex R&B Singer Christopher Williams' Daughter Who Looks Like Him

R&B singer Christopher Williams, notably known as Halle Berry’s ex, often shares photos of his daughter. Fans have noted through the years that she is his spitting image. Christopher Williams is one proud dad, often sharing photos of his daughter, who looks a lot like him. He often posts about her and his grandchild on Instagram, showing his love and appreciation for the two special women in his life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy