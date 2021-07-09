Easy Baked Haddock Recipe

What are the critical ingredients for making a milkshake? Milk and ice cream, of course. And really that's all you need, right? Well, sure, if you're going for the most basic milkshake ever made, that will do. But what's to be done if you have a hankering for the ultimate frozen dessert yet you don't have any ice cream on hand? You make a milkshake without ice cream, naturally. That's no so hard to do, actually, especially if you're following this deliciously quick and easy recipe from chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge.