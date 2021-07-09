‘Crucial’ during COVID, HR tech is still growing in importance
Not only did HR technology help organizations to allow for widespread remote work, but it also proved vital in improving engagement, performance and productivity, Goldsmith says. “Tools that provide flexibility and a high level of configurability have made it easy for HR teams to gain insight into employee motivations and make the necessary adjustments to keep worker morale high, ultimately leading to better business management and processes and allowing for a flexible and agile approach to changing business needs throughout the pandemic,” he says.hrexecutive.com
