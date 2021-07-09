‘Crucial’ during COVID, HR tech is still growing in importance

From Facebook's remote work strategy to the role of HR tech in business success and more, here's what you might have missed. Are you hiring a director of remote work? Here’s why Facebook did: Just two months into the pandemic, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the company an early adopter of long-term remote work—pledging to allow employees to work from home through summer 2021 and predicting that, within five to 10 years, about half of its workforce could be working remotely. That forecast became more solidified, and expansive, over the following year, with the company ultimately announcing last month that nearly all employees would have the option to request permanent remote status. To make that a reality, the tech giant has invested significant back-end work to formalize its approach to remote work—from new policies to tech adaptations. And, in charge of it all, a new position: Director of Remote.Read more.