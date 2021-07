KINGSTON, N.Y. — The amount of money the city aims to keep in its unassigned fund balance account could increase based upon a recommendation from Kingston's comptroller. City Comptroller John Tuey told the Common Council's Finance and Audit Committee during a meeting Wednesday, July 14, at City Hall that Kingston's current policy calls for the municipality to "strive to maintain" an unassigned fund balance level in its general fund of between 10 and 13 percent of its total adopted budgeted expenditures. He said an earlier policy had called for the city to maintain a minimum of 10 percent, but that was during a time when Kingston was struggling financially and issuing revenue notes to pay its bills. The policy was later updated to show the city was trying to improve its fund balance, Tuey said.