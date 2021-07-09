Popular Jarritos Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Even though Jarritos has been in production since 1950, it only landed in the U.S. in 1988. Since then, it's grown in popularity and can be found at major grocery retailers. Created in Mexico by Don Francisco Hill, the first flavor of Jarritos was coffee-flavored. For those of us that live and die by cold brew, that doesn't sound so terrible, but it wasn't super popular, and so Hill started tinkering with fruit-flavored sodas. His original inspiration came from local produce, creating the mandarin orange, lime, tamarind, and fruit punch flavors that are still the best-selling flavors today. Within 10 short years, Jarritos was being sold across 80% of Mexico and beginning to make waves internationally.www.mashed.com
