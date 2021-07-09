Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Popular Jarritos Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

By Jenny Kellerhals
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even though Jarritos has been in production since 1950, it only landed in the U.S. in 1988. Since then, it's grown in popularity and can be found at major grocery retailers. Created in Mexico by Don Francisco Hill, the first flavor of Jarritos was coffee-flavored. For those of us that live and die by cold brew, that doesn't sound so terrible, but it wasn't super popular, and so Hill started tinkering with fruit-flavored sodas. His original inspiration came from local produce, creating the mandarin orange, lime, tamarind, and fruit punch flavors that are still the best-selling flavors today. Within 10 short years, Jarritos was being sold across 80% of Mexico and beginning to make waves internationally.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Tropical Fruit#Date Sugar#Cane Sugar#Food Drink#Jarritos Flavors#Spanish#German#Fanta#The Food Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Orlando, FLPosted by
Mashed

Nearly 22% Agree This Is The Best Dish At Olive Garden

As a renowned chain of restaurants, Olive Garden always intended to aim high. According to The Daily Meal, even early on its founders envisioned Olive Garden ending up as a successful chain in the US, a dream that did come true as the brand was greeted enthusiastically by customers pretty quickly when it made its debut in Orlando, Florida in the '80s. Olive Garden remains a popular name to this day as it's considered the number-one chain Italian restaurant in America.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Cheesecake Factory's Newest Cheesecake Flavor Combines These 2 Popular Desserts

The Cheesecake Factory is a popular restaurant chain for sure. As per Insider, the brand has hundreds of outlets in the U.S. and an international presence in major cities such as Hong Kong and Dubai. Plus, it's no mystery that the brand doesn't like holding back in terms of its offerings. Going through its vast menu is an intense experience in itself that lets you explore a bunch of flavors and food options. You're looking at over 200 menu items, at least. It's basically like reading a book at the dinner table.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Store-Bought Mustards—Ranked

Name a better duo than ketchup and mustard—we'll wait. There really isn't one, is there? Even though the two are quite the dynamic pair, mustard is one of those standalone condiments that many just can't live without. Whether you spread it on a ham, bologna, or salami sandwich, squirt it all over a hot dog, or include it in a savory salad dressing, there's no denying that mustard is a staple in many refrigerators. But mustard comes in all different types, such as spicy brown and honey to name a few, so which option is the best mustard?
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

One of the Most Popular Taco Bell Items In History Is Returning to the Menu

Taco Bell sure knows how to keep fans on their toes with one of the most dynamic menus in fast food. The company is at it yet again with some big news—its most successful limited-time item in history is making a splashy comeback to the menus this summer. The viral Nacho Fries, which keep making much-too-short appearances at Taco Bell, will return for the seventh time later this month.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Chain Sandwich Shops Ranked From Worst To Best

Sandwiches may be one of the easiest meals to make at home, but that doesn't mean that you always have the ingredients on hand to make a top-quality sandwich. After all, if you're really going to go all out on a sandwich, you need to have a fridge stocked full of veggies, condiments, protein, and even fresh bread. Sometimes, it's just easier to stop by your local chain sandwich shop and pick up a meal you know is going to taste great.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Costco Fans Are Intrigued By These Popping Boba Bubble Tea Cups

Bubble Tea was relatively unheard of in the United States until the 1990s. According to Food & Wine, an influx of immigrants brought the craze over the United States from Taiwan, where boba tea culture originated in the 1980s. After Taiwanese immigrants like Bin Chen moved to the U.S. and began opening a series of boba tea shops, like Chen's successful chain Boba Guys, the drink took off. Ever since then, the unique beverage, made with milky tea and chewy balls of tapioca that give the tea its distinct texture, has become a popular drink in America as well, and you can find multiple bubble tea locations in most U.S. cities.
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

This map highlights the most popular ice cream flavor in every state

Turns out you're not the only one stockpiling ice cream this summer. According to grocery-delivery service Instacart, ice cream purchases hit their frosty peak every year in July – and 2021 is no different. This year, the online marketplace is scooping into its data to divulge every state's favorite ice cream flavor.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Oreo Just Announced 2 New Flavors Inspired By These Popular Desserts

Oreos are the best-selling cookie in the world, according to Quartz. They've been around for over 100 years — since 1912, to be exact — and are sold in over 100 countries, too, according to the website of Oreo's parent company Mondelez International. One could argue that the legendary legacy of these little sandwich cookies is equally built on just how classic they are — chocolate crunch plus vanilla creme equals endless nostalgia, good memories, and reliable tastiness, of course — as well as the genius new flavors this brand endlessly churns out. Oreo keeps us guessing and excited with its boundless creativity. Just as much as fans love the original Oreo, they love to tune in for limited edition, gotta-catch-em-before-they're-gone varieties like Candy Corn, Lemon, Carrot Cake, Birthday Cake, Red Velvet, Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie, Pistachio, Mint, Piña Colada, and Waffle & Syrup (via The New York Times).
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Only 10% Of KFC Fans Think This Is The Best Item On The Menu

Need chicken in your life? One of the best places to enjoy a fried chicken meal easily is your nearest KFC outlet. The ubiquitous brand's popular chicken comes in different forms to serve all kinds of customers with all kinds of preferences. Obviously, people prefer getting the best meal, which can mean different things. As per Eat This, Not That!, some of the best items worth ordering from a nutritional perspective at KFC include the Kentucky Grilled Chicken Breast, the Honey BBQ Sandwich, and the Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich among others.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Captain D's

With more than 500 restaurants scattered across more than 20 states, chances are likely that you've come across a Captain D's at some point in your life. This seafood-focused fast food chain was founded in 1969, but it's still growing at a rapid rate across the United States. In 2020,...
IndustryEngadget

Impossible Foods chicken nuggets are coming this fall

Will debut plant-based chicken nuggets this fall, the company told on Friday. As with its past releases, the startup plans to first sell the food to restaurants, with supermarket availability to follow later. But before all that, it will debut them at a trade show next week. One thing that...
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The Best & Worst Mayonnaises—Ranked!

It's no secret that mayonnaise is a crowd-favorite condiment. And if you happen to be pro-mayo, it's inevitable that you'll slab the popular savory spread on a sandwich or mix it in pasta salad or potato salads to spruce them up and bring that creamy flavor so many know and love. But have you ever really thought much about the brands you're pulling off the grocery store shelves for your household?
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Best Navratan Korma Recipe

The Mughal Empire ruled India for 235 years (per Britannica), and it was a time of fabulous wealth, culture, and food. A famous Mughal ruler was Akbar the Great, and he surrounded himself with nine exceptional advisors, who he called "the nine gems" (via Can We Have Some Rasam). It's claimed that navratan korma ("nine-gem curry") was created during Akbar's reign (according to Hindustan Times), and the gems are the ingredients — vegetables, fruits, and nuts — that are specific to Mughal cuisine. "I am really drawn to international dishes because of the spices," recipe developer and wellness coach Miriam Hahn told us. "I especially love Indian spices, and they also offer so many health benefits."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

50% Agree That These 2 Chain Restaurants Have The Best Specialty Cocktails

While you may not find "cocktail anxiety" listed in any medical textbook, it's nevertheless a condition that many of us suffer from on occasion. After all, when you walk into a bar, it's always a little embarrassing never being entirely sure what mixed drinks are acceptable to order. If you ask for something too complicated, is the bartender going to laugh at you? Or maybe they'll be sneering if you go too basic, or somehow you'll otherwise incur their ire by ordering a drink they simply don't approve of. Unless the establishment comes right out and signals its specialties somehow — for instance, the actual name of the bar is Martini Lounge or Mai Tais'R'Us — you may get so stressed out you wind up just ordering a beer instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy