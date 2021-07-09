Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album Review: Vince Staples — Vince Staples

By Gregory Castel
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVince Staples, the gap-toothed veteran rapper out of Long Beach, is back in a way that is focused and refreshing with his fourth studio album, Vince Staples. His new effort is one of his more personal bodies of work as he follows up his 2018 album, FM! In ten tracks, the self-titled album draws up his innermost self as he learns to deal with his past and progresses into a better future.

earmilk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Beats
Person
Vince Staples
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dj#Lakewood Mall#Home Grown Radio#Motown Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicComplex

Watch Vince Staples Freestyle Over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive”

As the world awaits the release of his self-titled fourth studio album, set to arrive this Friday, Vince Staples stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers to drop a freestyle over Dr. Dre’s “Xxplosive” beat. The freestyle comes just a day after Staples released his latest single, “Are You With That?,”...
Hip Hopthesource.com

Pop Smoke’s “Faith” Album is Loaded with Hip Hop’s All-Stars

Pop Smoke’s second posthumous album, Faith, dropped at midnight and it’s loaded with star power. The last album by the Brooklyn drill rapper, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, which dropped in 2020, is currently the No.1 Hip-Hop album of 2021. His new album Faith will be looking to reach the same success.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Spits Bars Over Dr. Dre Classic On "LA Leakers" Freestyle

Vince Staples is gearing up to release his self-titled album this Friday, produced in its entirety by Kenny Beats. With only a few days left before the big release, the Long Beach rapper has opted to bless the LA Leakers with some bars, a tradition certainly welcomed by fans of the art form.
MusicComplex

Vince Staples on Why He Considers Jay-Z the GOAT

In an interview with Billboard published alongside the release of his new self-titled album, Vince Staples revealed why he considers Jay-Z the GOAT. When asked what makes Hov the greatest rapper of all time, Staples asserted that Jigga is one of one. “He’s Jay-Z,” the Long Beach rapper explained. “There’s...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Listen: Vince Staples broadens his horizons and Jennifer Hudson salutes Aretha

The Chronicle’s guide to notable new music. Vince Staples, “Vince Staples” (Blacksmith/Motown) In the hardened world of Los Angeles street hip-hop, Staples has established himself as one of the most dynamic MCs to arise from the scene in a decade. Among his lauded first three albums, “Summertime ’06” is a thorough display of diverse sonic lyricism. He also recently appeared on Oakland rapper AllBlack’s track “We Straight,” easily one of the best Bay Area rap cuts of 2021. He appeared on an episode of HBO’s “Insecure” and his romantic flow pierced through his thick skin on “Yo Love” from the soundtrack to the film “Queen & Slim.” Now on his fourth album, produced by frequent collaborator and venerable hip-hop beat constructor Kenny Beats, Staples is delving further into his multifaceted artistry with tracks like “Law of Averages,” which could easily be mistaken for a James Blake collaboration.
MusicComplex

Best New Music This Week: Vince Staples, Snoh Aalegra, Post Malone, and More

The summer is just getting started, and so are the new music releases. This week, Vince Staples dropped his self-titled album featuring the high-energy highlight “Mhm.” Snoh Alegra and Tyler, the Creator teamed up for their danceable hit “Neon Peach,” from Snoh’s latest project, Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies. And Bas teamed up with J. Cole and Lil Tjay for “The Jackie,” while Post Malone flew solo on his braggadocious single “Motley Crew.” There’s also new music from Tinashe, IDK, Nicki Minaj, and more.
Musicmxdwn.com

Vince Staples Shares Easygoing New Track “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has released a new track “Are You With That?” from his self-titled album. The song is produced by long-time collaborator Kenny Beats, along with Reske. This is the 2nd single from his new album, following the release of the laid-back track, “Law of Averages.”. “Are You With That?”...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Vince Staples’ self-titled album is his most personal, laid-back music yet (stream, review)

Vince Staples' fourth proper full-length album is self-titled, and he says this is because he wants to show a more bare, honest side of himself than he ever has before. "This whole time I thought I was being descriptive," he says, "but maybe I was being more cryptic. This one is much more on-the-nose. It fills a void in my discography. It really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before." It's interesting to think about how this album is more reflective of Vince Staples the person vs Vince Staples the entertainer, because if you think about it, it's never actually been that clear who Vince Staples was. He's a rapper who's always rejected a lot of what comes with being a rapper, and he's drastically changed his approach with each album. His debut album Summertime '06 is a concept double album in the spirit of traditional '90s rap, its followup Big Fish Theory is a futuristic, electronic album that sometimes barely counts as rap music, and 2018's FM! almost feels like a work of fiction, meant to mimic the act of listening to the radio rather than listening to an album. And those albums are just the tip of the iceberg; Vince has done all kinds of other stuff with his mixtapes and EPs.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples & Fousheé Team Up On "Take Me Home"

There's been a few projects that Vince Staples announced in the past year but none of them have been released. On Friday, the rapper returned with his latest album, the Kenny Beats-produced self-titled project. The 10-song effort continues to show Vince Staples' sonic and personal growth in the years since releasing FM! Vince Staples largely handles his new project on his own but he does call for assistance from Fousheé on "Take Me Home." The "Tip Toe" star handles hook duties while Vince reflects on his hometown of Long Beach. "Been all 'cross this atlas, but keep coming back to this place/ 'Cause they trapped us/ I preach what I practice, these streets all I know," he raps on the song.
Musicthis song is sick

Vince Staples Teams Up with Kenny Beats, Drops New Self-Titled Album

Vince Staples just dropped off what could end up being one of our favorite hip-hop albums of the year. This project is short but sweet. It clocks in at just over 22 minutes, but it’s also produced entirely by Kenny Beats. The two found some amazing chemistry and the result is a brilliantly cohesive listen that flows flawlessly from front to back.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Vince Staples, Post Malone, & More

While it wasn't a wildly busy week for new music, there were definitely a few quality drops that you may have missed over the weekend. Last week, we were blessed with a new studio album from Vince Staples, a wonderfully produced album from Snoh Aalegra, a fresh full-length project from IDK, the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack, and one-off singles from some of music's biggest names, including Post Malone, J. Cole (who is featured on a new song with Bas and Lil Tjay), and more.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

ScHoolboy Q & Vince Staples Shined Together On 2016's "Ride Out"

Five years ago today, ScHoolboy Q followed up the commercial success of 2014's Oxymoron with the dark and introspective 17-track album Blank Face LP. Led by singles such as "Groovy Tony" and the Kanye West-assisted "That Part," the TDE artist's fourth studio album lauded with critical acclaim, and it even earned him Grammy nominations for "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance."
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Vince Staples Explains Why Kenny Beats Is A Great Collaborator

Vince Staples is readying the release of his upcoming self-titled album, having set the tone with his brand new single "Are You With That?" In celebration of the new single, Vince took a moment to chop it up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Naturally, Staples had many kind...
Musicyr.media

Vince Staples Returns With A Self-Titled LP

Ramona Park legend Vince Staples returns his self-titled album, “Vince Staples” today. The self-titled album marks Vince Staples’ first project since his 2018 EP FM!. With a run time of 22 minutes, the Kenny Beats produced LP contains one feature from singer Fousheé. Earlier this week, Vince Staples delivered a...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Listen to Vince Staples’ New Song “Are You With That?”

Vince Staples has shared a song from his self-titled album. The track, “Are You With That?,” follows his recent single “Law of Averages.” Kenny Beats and Reske produced today’s song. Watch the “Are You With That?” lyric video below. Vince Staples, the follow-up to 2018’s FM!, is out this Friday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy