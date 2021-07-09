Cancel
Ottoneu Trade Deadline Prep

By Chad Young
The All-Star Break isn’t officially a milestone in the Ottoneu season – it doesn’t represent the mid-point, it doesn’t start the playoffs, it doesn’t line up with the trade deadline – but it is a moment to stop, reflect, and figure out where you stand as we head into the home stretch. For me, it’s always a time to think about the upcoming trade deadline (August 31) and get myself and my team’s ready for a flood of trade offers, both incoming and outgoing.

fantasy.fangraphs.com

Milwaukee Brewers: 4 dream trade targets ahead of 2021 trade deadline

No matter what the media or analysts think about the Milwaukee Brewers, they keep finding ways to win. It may not always be pretty, but the victories keep stacking up for the National League Central’s top team. Still, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look to acquire more talent before the upcoming trade deadline.
Yankees: 3 untouchable players at MLB trade deadline

Wow, everybody. What a weird year to be determining trade deadline untouchables for the New York Yankees! Blessed to be alongside you all, mapping out the suddenly uncertain future of our favorite team. Because — and this is important — this list just about 80% shorter than it would’ve been...
MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.
Colorado Rockies: 3 bold predictions for the trade deadline

Jun 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Jon Gray (55) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports. The Colorado Rockies could be one of the biggest sellers in Major League Baseball in the coming weeks as...
Mets deserve pitcher like Jose Berrios at MLB trade deadline

You need only to gaze at the two non-Manhattan sides of the RFK Bridge to understand the concept that, when it comes to the July 30 trade deadline, some clubs earn reinforcements and some don’t. The Mets, clobbered by injuries and nevertheless atop the surprisingly bad National League East, are...
Beat the Shift Podcast – Blue Jays Episode w/ Rob Silver

The Blue Jays Episode of the Beat the Shift Podcast – a baseball podcast for fantasy baseball players. Bidding on a dropped top-50 player. Dropping closers late in-season to burn others’ FAAB. Middle Relievers. Using middle relievers over 6th/7th starting pitchers in fantasy lineups. Streaming middle relievers. Is there any...
Luis Arraez gives the Twins options at the trade deadline

Twenty four year old Luis Arraez has spent the past three seasons adding a throwback blend of contact and plate discipline to the Minnesota Twins lineup. Standing just 5-foot-9, Arraez was never regarded as an elite prospect due to a lack of power, limited athleticism, and a track record of leg injuries. However, he has more than made up for those perceived shortcomings with elite hand-eye coordination that enables some of baseball’s most impressive bat to ball hitting skills.
DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Sunday 7/11/21 - Main slate

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clickiang the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. Pitchers. The Reds are a really good offense this season...
Scott Barlow, Aaron Nola, and Nick Sandlin on Crafting Their Curves and Sliders

——— Scott Barlow, Kansas City Royals. “I have both a slider and a curveball. I’ve started to integrate the curve a lot more, whereas in the past it was a lot of sliders. It still kind of is. But they kind of work hand-in-hand, and because I’ve thrown the slider so much in the past, my curveball is probably the better story. It’s been a big learning curve as far as when to throw it.
BROOKOVER: Phillies players want to push front office to be buyers at trade deadline

In order for the Philadelphia Phillies to be contention-worthy, the one thing they absolutely need to do is become a better road team. They took a stride in that direction Monday night with a 13-3 victory at Wrigley Field. The Phillies used 11 hits, including five home runs and three doubles, to send the Chicago Cubs to their 10th straight defeat.
Chaim Bloom Sheds Light on Red Sox' Trade Deadline Strategy

Bloom sheds light on Red Sox' trade deadline strategy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Red Sox weren't expected to be in this situation. They entered the season with low expectations following a disastrous 2020 campaign. Now, with an American League-best 54-32 record as of Tuesday, Boston suddenly finds itself in a position to make a run at a World Series title.
Brewers: 3 Untouchable Prospects At The 2021 Trade Deadline

With the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, the Milwaukee Brewers will soon be in a spot where they will be trading prospects from their farm system to improve the big league club. Throughout David Stearns’ tenure leading the Brewers baseball operations department, very few, if any players have been...
Tarik Skubal Has Found a Groove

Chosen in the ninth round of the 2018 draft, Tarik Skubal had a meteoric rise in prospect pedigree, tearing through the minor leagues in just 145 innings. He allowed just one earned run in 22.1 innings in 2018, then compiled a 2.58 ERA in high A and a 2.13 ERA in Double-A, but what caught the eye of analysts and prospect hounds alike were the strikeout and walk rates. He punched out about 40% of the batters in 2018 versus a walk rate of about 5% and posted strikeout rates of 30.3% and 48.2% in high A and Double-A, respectively, against walk rates of 5.9% and 10.6% in ’19.
The Sleeper and the Bust Episode: 954 – Four Rebound Power Hitters

The latest episode of “The Sleeper and the Bust” is live. Support the show by subscribing to our Patreon!!. As usual, don’t hesitate to tweet us or comment below with fantasy questions. You can show your support to Fangraphs by becoming a member! With a standard $20 membership, you help...
Trade deadline truck arrives at Clark and Addison

On his way out of Wrigley Field Monday night, esteemed Chicago baseball curmudgeon Paul Sullivan tweeted a picture of a garbage truck backed up to a ballpark dumpster, taking out the trash. It didn’t take reading the tweet to get the picture. By the time the Cubs’ 10th consecutive loss...

