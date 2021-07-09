Cancel
Devin Tracy opens up about his expressive new EP, 'Don't Take it Personal' [Interview]

By John Peterson
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevin Tracy exudes a persistent aura of quiet confidence that defines the music he makes. A Soulection alum, his distinctively high vocal register and funky boom-bap production have made him a long-time favorite of future R&B-heads and soul classicists alike. After moving from Florida to New York to study jazz and vocals, his recent relocation to sunny Los Angeles has allowed for another chapter of the acclaimed future-R&B singer to be written. Tracy recently sat down with EARMILK for an exclusive peek into the process behind his most recent EP, Don't Take it Personal, as well as a conversation about his influences and future goals.

