Devin Tracy opens up about his expressive new EP, 'Don't Take it Personal' [Interview]

Rap royalty Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Cool & Dre have joined forces yet again, this time to deliver a new summer anthem in the form of their song “Back Outside.”. As social distance restrictions have been rolled back and summer is in full swing, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and Cool & Dre want to make sure we’re ready to be outside again. Sampling Frankie Beverley and Maze’s song “Before I Let Go,” the rappers make a song that fits perfectly into a barbeque playlist or family reunion soundtrack. Dre also blends in a birthday shoutout portion of the song, making it sound like he’s trying to bring all the feel-good moments from mid-90’s rap back in 2021 as we all return outside.