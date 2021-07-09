Cancel
Get lost in SaintAhmad's "Clouds"

By Victoria Polsely
earmilk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn based SaintAhmad just released his single and video for “Clouds,” the artist’s sophomore track and a mesmerizing summer jam with smooth R&B production and soothing, soulful vocals. Last month, SaintAhmad released an impressive debut track, “It’s Just Me,” which brilliantly showcased his musical charisma and cleverly orchestrated sounds. In...

Tulsa, OKearmilk.com

Dev Soter releases intimate new single "Tulsa"

Indie pop artist Dev Soter has made a name for himself relentlessly breaking new ground with his combination of sunny melodies, distinctive visual style, and uniquely altered vocals. The Massachusetts boundary-pusher is at it again with his latest track “Tulsa” – a mesmerizing and realistic look at the challenges that come with being an up-and-coming artist.
Musicearmilk.com

PYJÆN delivers a stunner with "Moonlight" [Premiere]

Since its formation in 2016, the group PYJÆN didn’t take long to establish itself as a supremely talented musical force with a sound that continually instills a sense of wonder. With each new release, the five-piece London crew (whose name is pronounced “Pie-jan”) delivers new surprises as their music evolves and matures while maintaining immense quality. Unsurprisingly, the latest release from the PYJÆN camp does not disappoint. “Moonlight” is the third single taken from their forthcoming album Feast and is premiering today on EARMILK. With guest vocals from Elisa Imperilee, “Moonlight” shows once again that PYJÆN’s music exists in a realm of its own and is absolutely worth a listen.
Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: Tyler, the Creator // CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

Once a horrorcore superstar and now a Grammy-winning pop chameleon, Tyler the Creator has consistently released new music every two years since 2009. So while it was a pleasant surprise when Tyler announced CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, the real surprise came when listeners heard the direction he took. After 2019's genre-bending IGOR, fans wondered if Tyler even wanted to rap again. I'm pleased to report that on CMIYGL, Tyler doesn't just rap; he brings some of his best bars yet. CMIYGL can be best described as an amalgamation of Tyler's career to date. Kaleidoscopic in scope, it feels like his Life of Pablo, a rap-heavy project with the occasional R&B or pop cut like "WUSYANAME," and mixtape-esque sequencing complete with DJ Drama drops, likening it to the Gangsta Grillz mixtapes of the late 2000s. The album bounces between jazzy instrumentals and bass-heavy bangers; in this sense, it's closest to 2014's divisive CHERRY BOMB with the clarity of the work that came after. On the album's centerpiece, "MANIFESTO," Tyler reunites with Odd Future member Domo Genesis to rap about his past aggressions, current platform, and place in the current socio-political climate. If that isn't growth, I don't know what is.
Musicearmilk.com

CRUZA deliver summer scorcher “Indeed”

Following dreamy single “Lost Soul” earlier this year, Orlando via San Diego trio CRUZA return with their second single of 2021 “Indeed”. It marks their first signing to Juicebox Recordings / Terrible Records. For their latest single “Indeed”, romantic themes take centre stage. Boasting lo-fi R&B flavours, “Indeed” blends hazy...
Musicearmilk.com

Benny the Butcher shares raw new single "Pyrex Picasso"

Legendary Buffalo rapper Benny the Butcher has shared a hard-hitting new single called "Pyrex Picasso", featuring Conway the Machine and Rick Hyde. This dark, rugged release is piercingly intense, providing a head-banging instrumental and verbose flows. Sonically, the heart of "Pyrex Picasso" is a chilling piano line full of mysterious,...
New York City, NYearmilk.com

Pan Arcadia bring garage rock back to life with "In Vain"

New York City-based band Pan Arcadia returns with their third single release this year in the form of "In Vain," alongside an accompanying music video. Eamon Rush (vocals), and Dylan Kelly (guitar) first kindled their musical bond after serving detention together in middle school. They bonded over their combined attraction to The Velvet Underground and the Ramones, and hence, Pan Arcadia was born. Like every last longing band, the band later recruited Henry McGrath (bass), Gabriel “Gonzo” Gonzalez (guitar), and then Brian Duke (drums) and Jimmy Brewer (trumpet).
Musicearmilk.com

Rob Marr releases his poignant album 'Book of Man'

UK artist Rob Marr’s new album Book of Man captivates with its melancholic simplicity. Named after his podcast, the 10-track achievement explores mental health, grief and nostalgic longing. His unique folk songs shine with piercing piano and haunting melodies. He looks at life through a unique lens making his work so enriching and profound.
Musicearmilk.com

Homeboy Sandman pushes a diabolical vegan agenda in new single "No Beef"

Homeboy Sandman is a name buzzing in several circles concurrently. His honest, sarcastic, emotional lyrics coupled with a laissez faire flow have him sitting very snugly in the pocket. His music puts everything on display without a thought for the neighbours, making something so authentically true to the artist it is impossible to replicate, good luck trying. He released an album in 2020 called Don’t Feed The Monster, entirely produced by Quelle Chris, and now Homeboy Sandman’s latest project has been announced to much backpack fanfare. The upcoming EP is called Anjelitu, with production duties going to underground laureate skater Svengali Aesop Rock. His style of beats usually leans towards low-slinging, dusty blues sci fi, so the mix is perfect. The two rappers even have a group together called Lice, so the chemistry is on point. Their heartfelt tribute to MF DOOM, “Ask Anyone”, will keep DOOM season continuing indefinitely.
Musicearmilk.com

BREEDSWORLD' drops new hustler anthem with "DOLLA"

Bay Area artist BREEDSWORLD continues his streak of releases with a new entry titled “DOLLA,” a self-produced, motivational anthem for anyone in need of some inspiration—or a new banger for their summer playlist. Ripe with dark synths and atmospheric arpeggios, the track exudes the perfect urgency needed by listeners to propel them towards their goals. BREEDSWORLD knows a thing or two about hitting rock bottom and he is determined not to go back there as he explains his tactics in becoming financially buoyant in these crazy times.
Los Angeles, CAearmilk.com

KEANA creates a beautiful reality in "Lilac"

Los Angeles-based dream pop artist KEANA is best known for her fluid vocals, imaginative themes, and mesmerizing soundscapes that blend seamlessly together to create an immersive, delicate, another place and time. KEANA's newest single “Lilac” is a musically rich and emotional escape to a lavender filled paradise. Inspired by the...
Musicearmilk.com

Boon's "Can't Be Love" reminds us we are worth more

Nashville-based, self-produced singer/songwriter and musician Boon is a breath of fresh air. Combining experimental electronic sounds, with gritty blues rock guitar riffs and dark pop melodies, Boon is creating an intoxicating sound all of his own. Born into a musical family with his father as a long time guitarist for...
Musicearmilk.com

Bathe's "Sundress" is a mood, a vibe, and a jam all in one [Video]

Brooklyn-based duo Bathe have been crafting and delivering transcendent alt-R&B jams since late 2018's "Sure Shot". Manifesting itself as a sort of self-described "surf-R&B," "Sundress" is one of those distinctively late Summer cuts that looks and feels like a temporal bookmark for going back and reliving past happy memories. Birthed...
Musicearmilk.com

Glassio announces sophomore album with “Queen of the Silver City”

This time last year, Glassio released his debut LP For the Very Last Time. Today, he shares his newest track since then, “Queen of the Silver City”, ahead of his upcoming sophomore album See You Shine. This track is probably Glassio’s brightest track yet, both sonically and lyrically. Sonically, a...
Musicearmilk.com

dexter shares effervescent new single “I Like Me”

Rising South-West London artist dexter just released her latest single “I Like Me." The alt-pop gem is lifted off her forthcoming debut EP I do love a good sandwich, via creative incubator Common Knowledge, an imprint founded and run by girl in red's manager. Boosted by just two guitar chords...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Mariah Carey Thinks Of Nick Cannon's Many Children

Nick Cannon is certainly pursuing his dream of having many children, and as a result, a large family – but he's taken a bit of an unorthodox approach to it, having had several children with quite a few women. The actor and the "Masked Singer" host could be expecting his seventh child soon. Cannon and "Wild 'n Out" cast member and model Alyssa Scott are reportedly expecting their first child together, a boy named Zen S. Cannon, reported People. Scott confirmed as much in a since-deleted "nude maternity post" to Instagram, per People. This will be Scott's second child, and her first with Cannon, who has quite the brood of kids already.
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Biz Markie’s wife Tara?

RAPPER Biz Markie is still alive and receiving round-the-clock medical care, his rep has confirmed after false online rumours he had died. It comes after reports the 57-year-old Just A Friend hitmaker was is "in a hospice with significant brain damage" following a stroke. Who is Biz Markie's wife Tara?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Julia Roberts mourns sad loss with heartfelt post

Julia Roberts made a rare and sad statement on Instagram on Wednesday when she posted a photo along with a message which will, no doubt, touch her fans. Just days before, the Pretty Woman actress had posted a happy beach snap with her husband, Danny Moder, to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker worries fans with appearance in new photo

Al Roker created a whirlwind of concern on social media on Friday when he posted a selfie on social media which turned heads. The Today show weatherman left fans tripping over themselves to check he was ok after he shared a post-workout photo. In the snapshot, Al - who documents...

