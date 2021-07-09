Minneapolis police increasingly fail to include race in use of force reports

Cancel
Not seeing race. KARE’s Brandon Stahl, A.J. Lagoe and Steve Eckert report: “After George Floyd’s murder, city officials promised to reduce racial disparities in police use of force. At first glance, data taken from the city’s web site appears to show that happened. … Before George Floyd, when MPD used force, 60% of the time it was against Black people. Since then, it has dropped to about 52%. … That’s an improvement – although still a significant disparity in a city that’s only about 20% Black. … When KARE 11 took a deeper look at the numbers, however, we discovered something unusual. When police officers fill out required ‘Use of Force’ forms, they are increasingly listing race as ‘Unknown’ – or simply failing to record it.”

Drought intensifies in much of Minnesota

Minneapolis police officers destroyed case files during 2020 unrest

Canadian border to open to vaccinated Americans in August

What is going on with Minneapolis’ bike-share program?

Coronavirus in Minnesota: Case positivity rate increases slightly

Cahill denies AG request to amend Chauvin sentencing memo

The daily coronavirus update: 5 more deaths; case growth rising but still low

Legislature passes rules to end ‘lunch shaming’

Passenger says Winston Smith was holding a phone, not a gun, when shot by law enforcement

NYT: Target’s pledge to Black communities shows limitations

Minnesota Legislature passes final budget bill

What’s up with the M? And good news for the Weisman

Paying homage to George Floyd: My plan for a permanent memorial

