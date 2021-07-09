Progressive Produce's Keystone Fruit Marketing Division Sees Strong Start to 2021 Washington-Grown Watermelon Season; Shawn Riker Comments
GREENCASTLE, PA - The crisp and refreshing bite of juicy watermelon elevates any summer day. For grocers looking to supply their shoppers with a high-quality abundance of the delicious fruit, you’ve struck gold, as Progressive Produce’s division Keystone Fruit Marketing is reporting a successful 2021 Washington-grown watermelon season. The Northwest...www.andnowuknow.com
Comments / 0